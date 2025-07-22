The 2025 “Superman” reboot, directed by James Gunn, reintroduces the iconic hero with a fresh cast and a cinematic style that blends realism with comic-book wonder. Starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent, the film follows a young Superman as he balances his alien legacy with life on Earth. Filmed across a mix of rural towns and bustling cities, the movie’s real-world locations helped ground the story and bring iconic settings like Smallville and Metropolis to life.

For fans, visiting these sites is a chance to step into their favorite hero’s world, standing where scenes were shot and soaking in the film’s atmosphere. This guide covers the key “Superman” film locations, what scenes were filmed there plus travel tips on what to see, where to stay and what to eat nearby.

Cleveland, Ohio

Key Scenes: Downtown Cleveland was transformed into the heart of Metropolis, where some of the film’s most pivotal street-level scenes occur. According to WKYC, key sequences include fast-paced city chases, public confrontations and life around the Daily Planet, portrayed by the historic Leader Building. Viewers will recognize the city’s architectural mix of Art Deco and glassy skyscrapers as the backdrop for tense newsroom moments and crowd-heavy rescue scenes, giving Metropolis a grounded, realistic vibe.

Best Time to Visit: May through October offers tourists and locals pleasant weather and plenty of seasonal events.

Transportation Options: Fly into Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE). From there, you can rely on local RTA buses and rail, or take advantage of the city’s walkable downtown.

For six weeks in the summer of 2024, director James Gunn and his crew turned iconic Cleveland landmarks – including Public Square, the Detroit–Superior Bridge and the Leader Building – into the hero’s urban playground. The latter was especially pivotal, as Travel + Leisure Asia reports. It stands in for the Daily Planet’s facade, while Key Tower doubles as the headquarters of Stagg Enterprises in hero-vs-villain drama scenes

The production team chose downtown Cleveland for its mix of Art Deco architecture, modern skyscrapers and accessible layout, making it the perfect urban backdrop for Superman’s home turf. Cleveland also offered logistical advantages: supportive film commissions, a 30 % tax credit from Ohio and a layout that made large-scale production feasible, per Axios.

Things to Do: While you’re walking through Superman’s version of Metropolis, make time to visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a must-see attraction on the Lake Erie waterfront with immersive exhibits celebrating music legends. Just a short ride away is the Cleveland Museum of Art, offering a world-class collection and free admission. For true Superman fans, a visit to the Glenville neighborhood (birthplace of creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster), adds a unique, emotional connection to the hero’s origins.

Where to Eat: Start with a casual bite at Mabel’s BBQ on East 4th Street, a favorite for its Cleveland-style smoked meats and central location near filming spots. For a more refined experience, head to Blue Point Grille, where seafood lovers can enjoy fresh oysters and elegant entrees in a stylish downtown setting.

Where to Stay: The Drury Plaza Hotel Cleveland Downtown, located in a historic building within walking distance of Public Square and the Leader Building, was used as the Daily Planet. For something more boutique, the Kimpton Schofield Hotel offers trendy rooms and personalized service right in the heart of the city. Travelers seeking a more affordable option should check out the Holiday Inn Express Cleveland Downtown, which blends comfort, history and skyline views, all close to the action.

LaGrange & Macon, Georgia

(Photo by Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images)

Key Scenes: These peaceful Georgia towns served as the emotional core of the film, doubling for Smallville, Clark Kent’s hometown. LaGrange Daily News reports that key scenes were filmed there, including intimate family conversations at the Kent farmhouse, early flashbacks from Clark’s childhood and critical turning points where he reconnects with his past. Filming on Stovall Road and in nearby rural properties brought authenticity to Superman’s quiet upbringing, while Macon provided small-town backdrops for scenes at local shops and streets.

Best Time to Visit: Spring and fall offers pleasant temperatures and lush landscapes to be enjoyed by all.

Transportation Options: After flying into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) a rental car is recommended for rural travel.

Though Superman’s roots lie in the fictional Kansas town of Smallville, the 2025 film brought those early chapters of Clark Kent’s life to screen using LaGrange and Macon, Georgia. With their wide-open landscapes, charming homes and rustic farms, these towns helped create the warm, nostalgic feel of Superman’s upbringing. “The home was chosen for its similarity to [Clark Kent’s] Midwestern farm upbringing,” Gunn told LaGrange Daily News.

Things to Do: In LaGrange, visit the Biblical History Center or stroll through Hills & Dales Estate, a preserved 1916 home with lush gardens and Southern charm. Macon, meanwhile, offers more of a cultural city vibe with the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, historic homes and a walkable downtown lined with museums, shops and cafes. Both towns offer a quiet, authentic slice of the South, perfect for fans looking to slow down and take in the Kent family energy.

Where to Eat: Grab Southern comfort food at Good Ol’ Buffet in LaGrange, a local favorite known for fried catfish and friendly service. In Macon, try H&H Soul Food, a legendary spot once frequented by the Allman Brothers Band. For something more upscale, Dovetail in downtown Macon serves elevated Southern dishes in a rustic-chic setting, perfect after a day exploring Smallville’s filming sites.

Where to Stay: Stay at Courtyard by Marriott LaGrange, which offers modern comforts and a walkable location near downtown shops and eateries. In Macon, the Hotel Forty Five is a stylish boutique stay located in the heart of the city, with retro-inspired decor and a rooftop bar. For a cozy, historic experience, try the 1842 Inn, a charming bed and breakfast that blends Southern hospitality with 19th-century elegance.

Adventdalen Valley, Svalbard, Norway

(Francesco Ungaro/Pexels)

Key Scenes: In the Arctic stillness of Svalbard, Superman’s most isolated and personal moments come to life, SoapCentral reports. Here, the film features sweeping exterior shots of the Fortress of Solitude, where Clark goes to reflect on his heritage and unlock secrets from his Kryptonian past. The stark white landscapes of Adventdalen Valley make for breathtaking establishing shots as Superman journeys across the frozen terrain, with visual effects used to build the crystalline fortress structure into the untouched wilderness.

Best Time to Visit: March to May is an ideal time to plan your trip if you’re seeking snow-covered views and more daylight.

Transportation Options: There are flights to Longyearbyen via Oslo. From there, options are more limited, such as local snowmobile tours and some bus services.

Filming took place in early 2024 under harsh but visually stunning conditions. Gunn chose Svalbard to avoid using green screens for key Arctic moments, lending the film a sense of raw isolation and realism. While the Fortress itself was created with visual effects and set builds, establishing shots and travel sequences were all captured on location in the dramatic wilderness just outside Longyearbyen, the main settlement on the island of Spitsbergen.

Things to Do: Svalbard offers more than icy vistas; visitors can explore Longyearbyen, the northernmost town on Earth, home to museums, art galleries and the Svalbard Global Seed Vault. Adventurous travelers can take guided glacier hikes, snowmobile safaris or even dog sledding excursions through the very terrain used in the film. Wildlife lovers might spot Arctic foxes, reindeer or even polar bears (from a safe distance) while exploring the vast landscape.

Where to Eat: Dining in Svalbard may be remote, but it’s surprisingly refined. Try Huset, one of the northernmost gourmet restaurants in the world, known for its Nordic tasting menu and enormous wine cellar. For something more casual, Fruene is a charming café in Longyearbyen offering hearty soups, sandwiches and fresh pastries perfect after a day on the ice. Kroa, a rustic lodge-style eatery, serves reindeer stew, local fish and traditional Arctic dishes in a cozy, firelit setting.

Where to Stay: Funken Lodge is a luxurious base with modern amenities, scenic views of Adventfjorden and a location close to filming areas. For something more rustic and adventurous, Coal Miners’ Cabins offers affordable, dorm-style lodging with communal charm and easy access to local tours. If you’re after a true Arctic escape, Basecamp Hotel recreates the feel of a 19th-century trapper’s lodge, complete with log interiors and polar exploration decor.

Cincinnati, Ohio

(Photo by Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images)

Key Scenes: Per WLWT, one of the most visually striking locations used was Union Terminal, an Art Deco train station that served as the exterior for the Hall of Justice, a nod to its comic book origins.

Best Time to Visit: April to October is when travellers can look forward to comfortable weather, as well as fewer winter road closures.

Transportation Options: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), streetcars, local bus systems, car rental.

Cincinnati played a crucial supporting role in the 2025 “Superman” film, doubling for deeper, grittier corners of Metropolis, including high-stakes tunnel scenes and the first appearance of the Hall of Justice. Union Terminal has also appeared in previous comic book adaptations and served as the visual inspiration for the Hall of Justice in the original “Super Friends” animated series.

Things to Do: While you’re in town, start at Union Terminal, which now houses the Cincinnati Museum Center, home to the Museum of Natural History & Science and a stunning rotunda. Head to Smale Riverfront Park for skyline views, fountains and a relaxing stroll by the Ohio River. Just a short ride away, Over-the-Rhine offers beautifully preserved 19th-century architecture, boutique shops, murals and galleries.

Where to Eat: Cincinnati’s food scene blends Southern comfort with Midwest heart. Stop by Sotto, a romantic Italian spot with handcrafted pasta, located near many downtown filming areas. For something casual and local, try Taste of Belgium, famous for waffles, frites and hearty brunches. If you’re looking for a film-worthy backdrop, Orchids at Palm Court, located inside the historic Hilton Netherland Plaza, offers fine dining with an Art Deco backdrop.

Where to Stay: For convenience and style, the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza is your best bet, it’s a historic landmark just blocks from Union Terminal. 21c Museum Hotel offers a unique experience, combining boutique lodging with contemporary art exhibitions and sleek design. Travelers wanting modern comforts with easy access to both filming areas and nightlife should consider the AC Hotel Cincinnati at The Banks, located right between downtown and the scenic riverfront.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did they film “Superman II” in Niagara Falls?

In “Superman II,” scenes set at Niagara Falls were filmed on location in Ontario, Canada. The area near the Table Rock Welcome Centre and the Journey Behind the Falls attraction was used to depict Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s undercover trip. Notably, the scene where Superman rescues a boy from falling into the falls was shot right along the edge of Horseshoe Falls, making it one of the most iconic moments tied to the real landmark.

Where is “Superman & Lois” filmed in Canada?

The CW series “Superman & Lois” is filmed primarily in British Columbia, Canada. The show’s version of Smallville is created in Ladysmith on Vancouver Island, while most other scenes, like those set in Metropolis or at the Kent farm, are shot around Surrey, Delta, Richmond and Vancouver.

Was “Smallville” filmed in Canada?

Filming for the series took place primarily in Vancouver, Canada, with various locations across British Columbia used to capture both the bustling cityscapes and the quiet rural settings featured throughout the show.