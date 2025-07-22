Southwest Airlines officially announced Monday that its open seating policy will end on January 27, 2026. Passengers can begin selecting specific seats starting July 29, 2025, for flights departing on or after the January implementation date. This shift comes as Southwest seeks to align with industry standards and respond to customer feedback indicating a preference for assigned seating. The Dallas-based airline will introduce three distinct seat types. There will be Extra Legroom, Preferred, and Standard options, each with varying benefits depending on the fare type.

Southwest Executive Vice President of Customer and Brand Tony Roach emphasized that this change aims to give travelers “more choice and greater control over their travel experience” while eliminating the uncertainty of not knowing where passengers will sit. The transition represents one of the most significant operational changes in Southwest’s history, following closely behind the carrier’s controversial introduction of checked bag fees in May 2025.

New Fare Structure Revamps Traditional Southwest Options

Southwest’s familiar fare names will undergo complete rebranding to align with the new seating system. The current Wanna Get Away fare becomes “Basic” without complimentary seat selection, mirroring competitors’ basic economy options. Standard Wanna Get Away transforms to “Choice” with standard seat selection included. Anytime fares evolve into “Choice Preferred,” offering seats closer to the front, while Business Select becomes “Choice Extra,” featuring free extra legroom seats.

This tiered approach creates clear differentiation between fare options and directly ties pricing to seating benefits. Additionally, the airline’s legendary A-B-C boarding groups with numbered positions will disappear entirely. Southwest will implement a new system for Groups 1 through 8, where Extra Legroom seats receive priority in boarding for Groups 1 and 2. Premium fare customers, loyalty program members, and credit cardholders gain earlier boarding positions in the sequence.

The familiar boarding stanchions that have defined Southwest gates for decades will vanish from airport terminals as passengers transition to assigned seating. Families traveling together on the same reservation will receive the same boarding group. With Choice, Choice Preferred, or Choice Extra fares, seat selection is available during booking. For Basic Fare families, Southwest will assign seats at check-in or the gate, making an effort to seat children age 13 and younger next to at least one adult family member.

Southwest Loyalty Benefits Adapt To New System

A-List Preferred members will board no later than Group 2, while A-List members board no later than Group 5. These privileges extend to up to eight additional passengers traveling on the same reservation. A-List members gain access to select Preferred or Standard seats at booking, with Extra Legroom seats available within 48 hours of departure at no extra cost. A-List Preferred members can choose any available seat, including Extra Legroom options, at booking with no additional charges.

The shift to assigned seating means EarlyBird Check-In and Upgraded Boarding services will become obsolete. These options remain available only for flights departing on or before January 26, 2026. After the January 27 implementation date, these long-standing Southwest services will permanently disappear as the new seating system takes effect.