Department of Transportation (DOT) Sean Duffy announced on July 19 that the United States government is restricting flights from Mexico.

In his press release, Duffy accused Mexico of displaying “anti-competitive behavior” and showing “blatant disregard” for the U.S.-Mexico Air Transport Agreement. The latter, signed by both countries in 2015, is supposed to facilitate “trade and travel” between the two. However, in his recent statement, Duffy said that since 2022, Mexico hasn’t been upholding its part of the agreement. The DOT Secretary stated that Mexico has reduced the number of plane slots at Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX) and paused all cargo flights to the airport. Duffy argued that the Mexican government’s action disrupted U.S.-based airlines’ flight schedules, violating the countries’ air transportation agreement.

Duffy’s statement described the U.S.’s moves against Mexico as “America First actions.” His press release detailed three things the Trump administration is doing regarding its qualms with the nation’s southern neighbor. The first is mandating Mexican airlines to file their flight schedules with the DOT “for all their U.S. operations.” The second is requiring those airlines to get the DOT’s approval “before operating any large passenger or cargo aircraft charter flights to or from the United States.” Lastly, the DOT is threatening to end a partnership between the U.S.-based Delta Air Lines and Mexico’s Aeromexico.

What Else Should Travelers Know About The Flight Restrictions The U.S. Has Imposed On Mexico?

Duffy blamed the former administration for the situation he feels the U.S. is in with Mexico, regarding the countries’ air travel.

“Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg deliberately allowed Mexico to break our bilateral aviation agreement,” Duffy argued. “That ends today. Let these actions serve as a warning to any country who thinks it can take advantage of the U.S., our carriers, and our market. America First means fighting for the fundamental principle of fairness.”

According to the Associated Press, Delta Airlines said in a statement that ending its partnership with Aeromexico would be problematic for numerous parties. Notably, if the airlines’ collaboration were to end, that reportedly wouldn’t happen until October.

“The U.S. Department of Transportation’s tentative proposal to terminate its approval of the strategic and pro-competitive partnership between Delta and Aeromexico would cause significant harm to consumers traveling between the U.S. and Mexico, as well as U.S. jobs, communities, and trans-border competition,” said Delta Air Lines.