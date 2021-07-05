Photo Credit: The Lazy Artist Gallery
10 Luxurious Vacation Homes To Rent In Los Angeles County
If you’re looking to do California in a big way, here’s just a fraction of the incredible vacation homes you can rent in Los Angeles County. There’s no way around it, vast amounts of money went into the construction and furnishing of these homes, and maybe you’ll get to experience for yourself what it’s like to live in them.
Check out these 10 super sweet digs in Los Angeles County.
1. Beachview Estate
Welcome to Beachview in Malibu, which presides over the crashing waves of the Pacific.
Because of the cliffside location, the sunset is spectacular, especially from the pool deck. The infinity-edge swimming can be heated on request for $195 per day.
The interiors are an impressive 10,530 square feet, and clearly no expense was spared for the furnishings and amenities.
Five of the six bedrooms are appointed with queen and king-sized beds, and the sixth has twins.
2. Moroccan Malibu Estate
Kick back at the Moroccan Malibu Estate– your own miniature version of the Alhambra (well, not that grandiose, but the Moorish influence is evident for sure).
The color scheme consists mostly of white, with black lining the archways, the doorways, and the fireplaces.
There are four bedrooms with the same neutral tones, and four bathrooms.
When you’re tired of the swimming pool, you’ve got the sandy beach right outside the door.
3. Zen Estate
Head over to the Zen Estate in Beverly Hills, with spacious lounging areas and great views. There are five bedrooms with queen or king-sized beds, and three with access to a terrace or patio.
In just minutes, you can drive to Rodeo Drive for shopping or take the kids to Universal Studios.
4. Courtney Estate
The Courtney Estate is your escape from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood Boulevard.
On a nice day, host a barbecue by the pool(with a soothing waterfall feature), and chill in the Jacuzzi with a cocktail.
Interior features include a living area with a fireplace, dining room, well-fitted kitchen, three bedrooms with queen beds and three bathrooms.
5. Mockingbird Estate
If your idea of a great California vacation is to sit on your private terrace, sip a drink, and do the barest minimum, the Mockingbird Estate is for you.
You’ll definitely want to bring your crew with you- at 67,000 square feet, the price tag is no joke.
Because of the home’s elevated position in the Hollywood Hills, the views are unmatched.
There are six bedrooms, one with a king, the others with queens, and conveniently, all have en-suite bathrooms.
6. Strat House
Strat House is another one of those California homes with fabulous views of Santa Monica’s Pacific coastline and the buildings of downtown Los Angeles.
The decor is unmistakably modern, and when you’ve moved on from the living areas, check out the gym, the home theater, and the wine cellar (in any order you choose).
When you’re ready for some action, drive over to the restaurants of Sunset Boulevard and shop on Rodeo Drive.
7. Villa Fiona
The Tuscan influence at Villa Fiona is obvious in its facade and the interiors.
The wrought iron gates, statues, and artwork are exquisite, not to mention the friezes, all hand painted. In some ways, the grandeur borders on overwhelming, which isn’t a bad thing if that’s what you’re looking for.
But even with the Italian influence, you never forget where you are, as you can see the Hollywood Hills from multiple areas, including the balcony connected to the master bedroom.
All five bedrooms have king-sized beds and en-suite bathrooms.
Need extra services? Just ask.
8. Hollywood Elegance
Hollywood Elegance is a superb LA base for three couples, three friends, or six friends if you feel like sharing beds.
It’s over Sunset Boulevard, and is appointed with a swimming pool and Jacuzzi. For another way to keep active, utilize the at- home gym.
The master bedroom has a king-sized bed and allows for direct access to the pool. The other two bedrooms have queen beds, and there are three en-suite bathrooms.
9. Canyon Oasis
Canyon Oasis is a charming Hollywood Hills home. You can drive to Hollywood Boulevard, not just to see the usual tourist sites, but to check out the restaurants, bars, and shops.
The first and second bedrooms have a king and queen bed, respectively, and if there are children, teenagers, or two singles, the third bedroom offers twins.
The Santa Monica Pier is 45 minutes away, and if you want to see the Los Angeles skyline in its entirety, head over to the Griffith Observatory.
10. Trousdale House
Beverly Hills is synonymous with prestige and elegance, and Trousdale House represents that well.
There’s a swimming pool, huge living, dining and kitchen areas, and you’ll love the wall of wine bottles on display. There are five bedrooms with king and queen beds and en-suite bathrooms.
Whether you want a chef, a yoga/Pilates instructor, or maid service- all of these and more can be arranged for an additional cost.