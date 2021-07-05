10 Luxurious Vacation Homes To Rent In Los Angeles County

Welcome to Beachview in Malibu, which presides over the crashing waves of the Pacific.

Because of the cliffside location, the sunset is spectacular, especially from the pool deck. The infinity-edge swimming can be heated on request for $195 per day.

The interiors are an impressive 10,530 square feet, and clearly no expense was spared for the furnishings and amenities.

Five of the six bedrooms are appointed with queen and king-sized beds, and the sixth has twins.