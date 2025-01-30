Those aware of Chinese cultural traditions may already know that the 2025 Lunar New Year kicks off on Jan. 29. The event, which will usher in the Year of the Snake on the Chinese calendar, is set to last for seven days and bring with it an array of fun and exciting traditions. Though the event is primarily celebrated by those with Chinese heritage, Lunar New Year is a public holiday designed for those of all cultural backgrounds to participate in public gatherings, gift giving exchanges and more. If you’ve never celebrated before, it may seem like a daunting task to get familiar with all the key traditions and customs. Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with a brief but comprehensive guide to the festivities so you can bring in the Year of the Snake in style.

What Is Lunar New Year?

(Mick Haupt/Unsplash)

As its name would suggest, Lunar New Year is a celebration taking place on the first New Moon of the Chinese calendar. This event generally occurs between late January and mid February, and is also known as the Spring Festival in certain circles. Each year takes on its own symbol from the Chinese zodiac, which operate on a cyclical 12-year cycle. 2025, for instance will be the Year of the Snake, while 2024 was considered the Year of the Dragon. In the Chinese calendar, those born within the former are considered intelligent, wise and sometimes enigmatic. Snakes are also said to usher in a year of love and happiness, and are often used to represent longevity when paired with creatures like the turtle and the crane.

Even if you don’t have any cultural background in Asia, Lunar New Year is a time for everyone to celebrate. Depending on your location, there may even be large public events dedicated to the occasion, which are sure to offer food, fun and cultural immersion for the whole family. Certain portions of the United States such as New York City and San Francisco contain large Asian-American populations, meaning outdoor festivals and parades are commonplace. If you have children, this could serve as a perfect outing to familiarize them with other cultures, and get them in touch with their own Chinese zodiac sign.

Getting Into the Celebratory Spirit

(HyggeLab Concept/Unsplash)

Beyond attending public events, there are a myriad of ways that you can celebrate Lunar New Year at home, in the workplace and among your friends. Gift-giving traditions usually include the distribution of small red envelopes containing small sums of cash, which should generally total to even numbers and comprise lucky numbers. Traditionally the bills within the envelopes should be fresh, crisp notes as a symbol of prosperity, to showcase that the gift giver is not struggling to accumulate the necessary funds for the gift. These envelopes are meant to be distributed to those who are regarded as lower on the social status scale than you are, such as your children or your retired elders. You can also give a Lunar New Year envelope to recently married couples, younger siblings or those who don’t normally celebrate the holiday to begin with, as a general sign of mirth and wellness.

Those who celebrate Lunar New Year usually wish to ring in the New Moon with a neat and tidy space, as well as a full stomach. Traditional Lunar New Year meals include dumplings, vegetable spring rolls, an array of pork and fish dishes and small cakes for dessert. If you are of an appropriate age, you can also toast to prosperity with seasonal wines or other liquors, so long as you drink responsibly. Even if you don’t see any massive city-wide celebrations in your own neighborhood, you can ring in the occasion by burning a couple of firecrackers to ward off evil spirits. If all else fails, you can always put your own spin on Lunar New Year at home in any way you see fit, as the general theme of the holiday is all about spending time with your family.

Do Koreans Celebrate Lunar New Year?

Though most Americans often associate Lunar New Year specifically with the Chinese calendar, there are many different ethnic and social groups all over the globe who celebrate. Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea and many other Asian nations recognize Lunar New Year, and often celebrate with their own local spin on Chinese traditions. In Korea, the new year is often recognized with a morning of serenity, which sees each family member offering traditional foods and deep bows to their elders before embarking upon an evening of celebration.

Many Islamic communities engage in Lunar New Year celebrations of their own, in accordance with the Islamic calendar. These celebrations are modeled in a very similar fashion to those across Central Asia, and tend to fall on the second new moon after the Winter solstice. As stated, one of the key elements of the event is family prosperity and togetherness, no matter where you celebrate!