Fall travel is all the rage as people start to experience the first signs of the season. Whether it’s the cooler breeze, cozy outfits, or fall-themed drinks, there’s something for everyone.

While events like Oktoberfest and Día de Muertos are iconic fall celebrations, they’ve become highly popularized. There’s much more to explore beyond the traditional festivities. These lesser-known celebrations allow travelers to immerse themselves in new places and cultures. Adventurous travelers may enjoy autumn events like Loi Krathong and Yi Peng in Thailand and Bon Om Touk in Cambodia.

For those looking to explore new cultures or take advantage of the shoulder season to travel abroad, international fall events offer unique experiences. Fall travel, often seen as a cozy or “cuffing” season activity, doesn’t have to be boring. Here’s a roundup of some unique fall celebrations that may appeal to adventurous travelers.

Loi Krathong

Loi Krathong (also spelled Loy Krathong) is celebrated across Thailand, with major observances in Chiang Mai, Bangkok, and Sukhothai. Typically held in October or November, near the end of the rainy season, this annual festival lasts three days and coincides with the full moon of the 12th month of the Thai lunar calendar.

During this beautiful celebration, locals gather near lakes, rivers, and canals to release krathongs — decorated rafts (with “loi” meaning “to float”). The krathongs are usually adorned with candles, flowers, incense, and banana leaves. Many people find the experience cathartic, as locals believe the ritual allows them to let go of the past and embrace new beginnings. Loi Krathong is the perfect fall celebration for travelers seeking renewal as they prepare for the winter months and the new year.

Yi Peng

Yi Peng, another unique fall festival, is celebrated annually between mid and late November. This floating lantern festival takes place primarily in Northern Thailand, with Chiang Mai being a popular location. Yi Peng dates back to ancient times, and its celebration often overlaps with Loi Krathong, allowing travelers to witness both festivals on the same trip.

During Yi Peng, participants release lanterns into the sky, symbolizing the release of past misfortunes. It’s a time for people to let go of bad luck and start fresh, making this festival ideal for those looking to shed negativity before the new year.

Bon Om Touk

Bon Om Touk, Cambodia’s water festival, is celebrated annually around November. Although the exact dates vary, the most famous celebrations occur in the bustling capital of Phnom Penh. Visitors to this walkable city will find plenty of activities to enjoy during the festival.

Bon Om Touk marks the changing of the seasons and includes exciting events such as boat races, fireworks, fun fairs, and food stalls. The vibrant atmosphere and rich cultural experiences make it one of the best fall festivals for travelers seeking something unique.