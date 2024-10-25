Planning a trip to Taiwan? This country can be a wonderful destination for a two-week adventure when the proper preparations have been made. The bustling mix of cities, lush mountain ranges, and coastlines can be done using the capital city of Taipei. To offset any potential disruptions travelers may need to consider, we regrettably have not included the cross-island highway that navigates the mountains, as this can be subject to landslides.

Whether you’re traveling by train, bus, or renting a car, this guide will show you how to travel around Taiwan in two weeks and make the most of your time on this beautiful island.

Day 1-3: Taipei – The Capital City

Start your journey in Taipei, Taiwan’s sparkling capital. Spend your first few days exploring the city’s top attractions, including:

Taipei 101 : One of the tallest buildings in the world, offering panoramic views of the city.

: One of the tallest buildings in the world, offering panoramic views of the city. Shilin Night Market : A must-visit for food lovers, with everything from bubble tea to stinky tofu.

: A must-visit for food lovers, with everything from bubble tea to stinky tofu. National Palace Museum : Home to one of the world’s largest collections of Chinese artifacts.

: Home to one of the world’s largest collections of Chinese artifacts. Elephant Mountain (Xiangshan): Hike up for a breathtaking view of Taipei’s skyline.

Take advantage of Taiwan’s efficient and affordable public transportation, which connects major cities and attractions seamlessly, making it easy to explore the island without the need for a car. The Taipei MRT can chauffeur you around the city quickly.

Day 4-6: Taroko Gorge and Hualien

From Taipei, head east to Taroko Gorge National Park—one of Taiwan’s most stunning natural wonders. You can easily reach Hualien by train, and once there, explore the gorge’s marble cliffs and landscapes.

Top activities in Taroko Gorge include:

Shakadang Trail : An easy hike offering views of clear blue rivers and marble rock formations.

: An easy hike offering views of clear blue rivers and marble rock formations. Eternal Spring Shrine: A picturesque temple built into the mountainside.

If you have time, rent a scooter in Hualien to explore the nearby coastline and visit Qixingtan Beach, for its crystal-clear waters.

Day 7-9: Sun Moon Lake and Alishan

Travel to Sun Moon Lake, Taiwan’s largest body of water, where you can enjoy scenic boat rides, bike around the lake, or take a leisurely hike. Cultural experiences include the Wenwu Temple and exploring the surrounding indigenous villages.

Next, head to Alishan, famous for its sunrises and the historic Alishan Forest Railway. Take the early morning train to witness the sunrise over the mountain peaks.

Day 10-12: Tainan – Taiwan’s Historic Capital

From Alishan, head south to Tainan, Taiwan’s oldest city, its first capital, known for its historical significance and street food. Some key places to visit in Tainan include:

Anping Old Fort : A historical site with remnants of Taiwan’s Dutch colonial past.

: A historical site with remnants of Taiwan’s Dutch colonial past. Chihkan Tower : A beautiful historical structure with rich cultural significance.

: A beautiful historical structure with rich cultural significance. Night Markets: Sample local delicacies like oyster omelets and coffin bread.

Tainan is a foodie’s paradise, so be sure to indulge in the local cuisine.

Day 13-14: Kaohsiung and Kenting National Park

End your two-week trip in Kaohsiung, Taiwan’s second-largest city. Visit the Lotus Pond, a large man-made lake with striking temples and pagodas, or take a ferry to Cijin Island for fresh seafood.

From Kaohsiung, head to Kenting National Park, located on Taiwan’s southern tip. Famous for its tropical beaches, Kenting is a wonderful place to swim, snorkel, or simply soak up the sun at Baisha Beach.

Transportation Options in Taiwan

Taiwan has an excellent transportation network, making it easy to get around and attain your goal of traveling around Taiwan in two weeks. Here are your best options:

Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) : Travel quickly between major cities like Taipei, Tainan, and Kaohsiung.

: Travel quickly between major cities like Taipei, Tainan, and Kaohsiung. Trains and Buses : Ideal for reaching smaller towns and attractions like Taroko Gorge.

: Ideal for reaching smaller towns and attractions like Taroko Gorge. Scooter Rentals : A fun and flexible way to explore the smaller towns and countryside.

: A fun and flexible way to explore the smaller towns and countryside. Car Rentals: Perfect if you want more freedom to explore Taiwan’s rural areas and national parks.

Final Takeaways for Travelers Considering a Two-Week Taiwan Journey

Modern cities and ancient temples blend as seamlessly as the natural landscapes that connect the islands together. By using a mix of public transport, trains, and car rentals, you’ll be able to explore the best places to visit in Taiwan within two weeks. It will be a bit of an overload, but worth it. Whether you’re hiking in Taroko Gorge, biking around Sun Moon Lake, or enjoying the street food in Tainan, Taiwan is a travel destination that is worth exploring.