“Nine Perfect Strangers” has captivated audiences with its haunting allure and stunning backdrop. The premise of the show delves way deeper than just enjoying gorgeous views at an eccentric retreat. The Prime Video original has a star-studded cast led by Nicole Kidman, whose character, Masha, is the director of an unsuspecting wellness retreat. It’s not until her unconventional “healing” techniques get creepier (being buried in the grave you dig for yourself, for example) that the attendees suspect something is up.

This series draws viewers in with an out-of-this-world paradise, mirroring Masha’s alluring nature. But thankfully, viewers don’t have to endure the bizarre and dangerous retreat activities that the characters do. Instead, fans can travel to the real-life location and truly unwind. If you’re wondering where exactly the “Nine Perfect Strangers” filming location is, here’s what we know.

What Resort Is ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Filmed At?

The setting for “Nine Perfect Strangers” is a town in California, Australia does pull it off convincingly. This is all thanks to the hot and dry climate, which is similar to California’s. In the show, the retreat, “Tranquillum House,” emphasizes the calming and healing ambiance. It appears as the ultimate getaway for inner and outer restoration, but travelers will find that the real-life destination is even better. At the very least, it does a much better job of centering its guests.

As Time Out reports, the retreat from the show is a real place, Soma, where fans can book a trip, but staying at this lavish property will cost a pretty penny. According to the outlet, staying at the Australian resort for three to four days costs between $2,500 and $3,980 per person.

Soma is located on 22 acres of forest, making it a great location to connect with nature. There is an overall calming ambiance, but travelers don’t have to get back to the basics if they don’t want to. There is a freshwater pool, yoga dome and even an outdoor cinema. Visitors can also choose between different types of retreats depending on their personal goals, so this retreat is much different than Masha’s. Here’s what to know about visiting “Nine Perfect Strangers” filming locations around Australia, beyond what Soma has to offer.

Byron Bay, Australia

(Patrick McGregor/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Byron Bay is a stunning coastal town. It is also where the vast majority of retreat scenes were filmed, according to Time Out. Scenes of characters exploring the grounds or abiding by their daily “healing” schedule show the area’s beauty.

Best Time to Visit: To enjoy warm weather but avoid crowds and high prices, it is ideal to travel to Byron Bay in September, October, March, or April. The weather is enjoyable year-round, though, since the area has a subtropical climate.

Transportation Options: Bryon Bay offers many different transportation modes for travelers. Some popular options include taxis, buses, shuttles and rental cars. Byron Bay Express and LIFT Byron Bus Service are good options for getting to and from the airport or other destinations.

While Byron Bay makes a stunning backdrop for “Nine Perfect Strangers,” filming there wasn’t the initial plan. As Marie Claire reports, production was initially slated for California, but the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately derailed those plans. Instead, Kidman and her co-stars joined Australia’s Made Up Stories production company for five months of filming in Byron Bay. So, Australia stood in for the fictional town of Cabrillo, California in “Nine Perfect Strangers” as a last resort (or, last retreat).

There are many indoor and outdoor scenes where characters immerse themselves in lush nature. Marie Claire notes that a nearby compound appears in some scenes to add complexity to the fictional resort property. Using more than one interior allowed the production team to create the illusion that “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place on one massive retreat. In reality, Masha’s Tranquility House comes together frame by frame.

Architectural Digest describes how the nearby Lune de Sang sustainable timber plantation contributed to filming the “​​intense wellness center” featured in the show. While the plot line takes a wild turn, “All of this takes place among the lush greenery and fig trees of Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia, in buildings made of concrete and glass with light wood accents.” So, just like the retreat guests, it may be easy to let your worries melt away here.

Things to Do: There are some chill and enjoyable things to do in Byron Bay. They all entail taking in the stunning sights. Visiting the Cape Byron Lighthouse might be ideal for travelers trying to get the best views. There are also local Byron farmers’ markets, but another relaxing activity is visiting the popular Belongil Beach.

Where to Eat: Treehouse Byron Bay is a uniquely themed eatery with affordable prices. Another good option is the restaurant Bang Bang Byron Bay, which offers higher-end Asian fusion cuisine.

Where to Stay: The Atlantic Byron Bay is an airy and well-lit accommodation that is ideal for travelers with a bit of a higher budget. For budget travelers, the Bayhaven Lodge is a great place to stay within walking distance of central areas.

Ballina, New South Wales, Australia

(Kathleen Banks/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: According to Marie Claire, Masha’s (and guests’) flashback scenes and the cliff diving scenes were captured in Ballina. Because of its natural beauty, many non-resort outdoor moments were shot in Ballina, too. Even the winter scenes were filmed in this town with the help of faux snow.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Ballina is late spring or early fall; between September and November or March and May is ideal. This is when there is the most pleasant weather and fewer crowds.

Transportation Options: Ballina has many transportation options. Some of the most popular ways to get around include the public bus, taxis or car rentals. Alternatively, travelers can catch Greyhound and Premier Motor Service buses for longer distances.

Much of the show delves into the individual journeys of all the retreat attendees on the same property. But some scenes were technically filmed elsewhere, so the “Nine Perfect Strangers” filming location varies. Some outdoor scenes came together in random locations throughout Australia to capture the diversity of the land. More specifically, in Ballina, these outdoor scenes take place around the popular Killen Falls location. This waterfall also has a nature walk, so travelers can use their time there to see the sights. If you’re on your self-love or healing journey, you can also do some contemplative exploration there. Meditating and picnicking near a waterfall is a beautiful way to spend a day.

It is important to note that although this waterfall is a gorgeous place to visit, it may not be best for swimming. Per Marie Claire, “Though swimming isn’t recommended because of the varying water quality, there is also a viewing platform right above the falls.” So there is a way to enjoy the site still while also staying as safe as possible. Unlike at the “Nine Perfect Strangers” retreat, we value safety over aesthetics. And if forest exploration is not your style, there are other options. Checking out town is a nice way to connect with the land and the local culture.

Things to Do: Much in the same vein as the show, there are some truly unique things to do around Ballina in real life. For starters, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the area is a giant crustacean. The Big Prawn is a roadside attraction that has been a local favorite for years. Alternatively, travelers can check out one of the quaint, local beaches or the Ballina Naval and Maritime Museum.

Where to Eat: The Wharf Bar & Restaurant Ballina is a casual, relatively affordable eatery in the area. But if you prefer a more aesthetically pleasing dining experience, The Gallery Cafe is a local favorite with outdoor seating.

Where to Stay: There are many centrally located accommodation options in Ballina. The Ballina Manor Boutique Hotel is one of the more upscale yet rustic options, while Ballina Beach Nature Resort is a more budget-friendly option. These accommodations are across the water from each other, so technically not very far, but driving there is a 35-minute distance between them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nicole Kidman’s accent in “Nine Perfect Strangers”?

Nicole Kidman’s character Masha is Russian-American, so the native Australia had to get out of her comfort zone. In true Nicole Kidman fashion, she even stayed in character with the accent for the entire time filming happened, according to Harpers Bazaar.

Is Nicole Kidman’s daughter in “Nine Perfect Strangers”?

No, Nicole Kidman’s own daughter is not in the series with her. But coincidentally, her co-star Melissa McCarthy’s (who plays Frances Welty) daughter Vivian Falcone stars in the show as the younger version of Frances, per IMDb.