Seoul, the capital of South Korea, is one of Asia’s most dynamic and modern metropolises. The seamless blend of ancient traditions, modern technology, and contemporary culture spills into another in a way most won’t experience in other parts of the world. Whether you’re en route for business, sightseeing, shopping, or maybe K-pop culture, choosing the right neighborhood is a must. Thankfully, Seoul boasts excellent public transportation, rich history, and diverse food options all over the city, so there’s something for most types of travelers here.

In this guide, we’ll explore the best areas to stay in Seoul, covering everything from budget guesthouses to luxury hotels. Whether you prefer the bustling nightlife of Hongdae or the upscale vibes of Gangnam, we’ve got you covered.

Myeongdong: Best for Shopping and Food Lovers

Myeongdong is a must-visit area for first-time visitors to Seoul, especially those who covet shopping and food. Known for its bustling mix of shopping streets, street food vendors, and beauty shops, Myeongdong has an energetic atmosphere custom-made for those exploring Seoul’s commercial center. The area is well-connected by Seoul’s public transportation, making it easy to access major attractions like N Seoul Tower and Namdaemun Market. At night, witness the neon lights, loud crowds, and street performers.

🔹 Safety Rating: High (Busy area with strong police presence)

🔹 Budget: $$ – $$$ (Mid-range hotels with some luxury options)

🔹 Experience: Ideal for shopping enthusiasts, foodies, and first-time visitors

🔹 Convenience: Excellent public transportation, walkable to major shopping areas and attractions

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Lotte Hotel Seoul – A luxury hotel with shopping malls and attractions right at your doorstep.

Hongdae: Best for Nightlife and Young Culture

Hongdae, short for Hongik University, is known for its youthful energy, live music, and nightlife. Being characterized by such creative energy, the hub of indie music, art, and street performances is well-suited for young travelers and night owls, digital nomads and vagabonds. The area bursts with unique cafes, quirky shops, and clubs. If you’re looking for South Korea’s artistic side and nightlife, Hongdae is a place to be considered.

🔹 Safety Rating: Moderate (Lively at night, stay cautious)

🔹 Budget: $ – $$ (Hostels, guesthouses, and budget hotels)

🔹 Experience: Ideal for partygoers, culture seekers, and solo travelers

🔹 Convenience: Close to Hongik University Station with great transport links

Recommended Hotel:

📍 RYSE, Autograph Collection – A trendy hotel that perfectly captures the spirit of Hongdae’s youth culture.

Gangnam: Best for Luxury and Business Travelers

Made globally famous by the hit song “Gangnam Style,” Gangnam, meaning “South of the River,” refers to the affluent and bustling district of Gangnam-gu in Seoul, South Korea. This is the upscale district of Seoul, known for luxury shopping, high-end restaurants, and business centers. If you’re visiting Seoul for any of those things, business, the city’s modernity, or simply covet the popular song, Gangnam is a fantastic choice for staying and walking through. The area also offers excellent shopping at COEX Mall among other entertainment options.

🔹 Safety Rating: High (Upscale area with strong police presence)

🔹 Budget: $$$ (Luxury hotels and high-end serviced apartments)

🔹 Experience: Ideal for business travelers, luxury seekers, and upscale shopping

🔹 Convenience: Excellent public transportation and access to business districts

Recommended Hotel:

📍 InterContinental Seoul COEX – A luxurious hotel with world-class amenities and easy access to business areas.

Insadong: Best for Culture and History

For travelers looking for the South Korean culture, Insadong’s narrow streets lined with quaint shops, art galleries, traditional tea houses, antique stores, and restaurants make it an ideal neighborhood to stay in. Close to major historical sites like Gyeongbokgung Palace and Bukchon Hanok Village, Insadong offers a glimpse into Seoul’s past seamlessly accentuated by modern conveniences. On weekends, Insadong Street transforms into a lively pedestrian zone filled with street performers, vendors, and food stalls, manifesting a festive and welcoming atmosphere for tourists and locals alike.

🔹 Safety Rating: High (Tourist-friendly with good police presence)

🔹 Budget: $$ (Mid-range hotels and traditional guesthouses)

🔹 Experience: Ideal for culture lovers, history buffs, and art enthusiasts

🔹 Convenience: Near major cultural sites and well-connected by public transit

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Orakai Insadong Suites – A comfortable hotel blending modern amenities with cultural charm.

Itaewon: Best for International Travelers

Itaewon is Seoul’s most international and multi-cultural neighborhood, known for its food scene, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and nightlife. Located in the Yongsan District, it’s popular among expats and tourists for its inclusive atmosphere and English-friendly services. There are plenty of restaurants serving international cuisine on the table, from Middle Eastern to Mexican food. Also in close proximity: Itaewon Mosque, Namsan Park. Itaewon’s unique character stems from its history as a hub for foreign residents, including U.S. military personnel stationed nearby.

🔹 Safety Rating: Moderate (Busy nightlife area, be cautious at night)

🔹 Budget: $ – $$$ (Budget guesthouses to luxury hotels)

🔹 Experience: Ideal for expats, foodies, and travelers seeking a multicultural experience

🔹 Convenience: Close to major tourist spots and well-served by buses and subway

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Hamilton Hotel – A well-rated hotel known for its convenient location and comfortable amenities.

Dongdaemun: Best for Late-Night Shopping and Fashion

Dongdaemun, meaning “East Great Gate,” is Seoul’s fashion hub, famous for Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), a futuristic architectural landmark designed by Zaha Hadid, as well as its massive shopping complexes, traditional markets, and cultural sites. A magnet for fashion lovers who want to shop till they drop; many stores and malls remain open until the early hours of the morning (24/7 places here). Complemented by historical landmarks, including Heunginjimun Gate, one of Seoul’s original city gates, and various cultural spaces.

🔹 Safety Rating: High (Well-lit shopping areas with a strong police presence)

🔹 Budget: $ – $$ (Budget hotels and guesthouses)

🔹 Experience: Ideal for fashionistas, night shoppers, and culture seekers

🔹 Convenience: Excellent public transportation and shopping options

Recommended Hotel:

📍 JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul – Combines luxury with easy access to Seoul’s shopping and cultural districts.

Bukchon Hanok Village: Best for Traditional Korean Experience

Take a deep-dive into traditional Korean culture with Bukchon Hanok Village. Located between Gyeongbokgung Palace, Changdeokgung Palace, and Jongmyo Shrine, the term “Bukchon” translates to “Northern Village,” referencing its location north of the Han River and its historical role as a residential area for high-ranking government officials during the Joseon Dynasty. This area is known for its well-preserved hanok (traditional Korean houses) and narrow alleyways, many of which have been converted into cultural centers, guesthouses, cafes, art galleries, and boutique shops. Staying here provides travelers with a unique experience of living in a traditional house while being close to Seoul’s cultural hotspots like Gyeongbokgung Palace and Insadong.

🔹 Safety Rating: High (Quiet area with good police coverage)

🔹 Budget: $$ (Traditional guesthouses and boutique hotels)

🔹 Experience: Ideal for cultural immersion, history enthusiasts, and peaceful stays

🔹 Convenience: Close to major palaces and cultural sites

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Rakkojae Seoul – A luxurious hanok stay offering traditional Korean hospitality with modern comforts.

So, Where to Stay in Seoul?

Choosing the right neighborhood to stay in Seoul depends on your travel style and preferences. First-time visitors looking for convenience should consider Myeongdon. Culture lovers go and dabble with Insadong. For your night owls, Hongdae. Seoul, South Korea has many places to ponder and consider. Always remember this is a walkable city. Book your accommodation early to get the best deals.

People Also Ask

Where to stay in Seoul for your first time?

Myeongdong tends to be the go-to answer as the best area for first-time visitors due to its central location, shopping, dining, and easy access to major attractions.

Where do foreigners go in South Korea?

Foreigners often visit Seoul, Busan, Jeju Island, and cultural sites like Gyeongbokgung Palace, DMZ, and Bukchon Hanok Village.

Is Seoul a walkable city?

Yes, Seoul is highly walkable, especially in neighborhoods like Myeongdong, Insadong, and Hongdae, with an efficient subway system for longer distances.