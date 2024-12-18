London, the capital city of the United Kingdom, is one of the most influential and historically rich cities in the world. With a population of 9 million people, sometimes, the urge to escape the urban hustle calls for a change of scenery. Luckily, the English countryside with their charming towns are just a short train ride away. From exploring medieval castles to strolling along picturesque beaches, here’s a guide to the best day trips you can take from London.

Stonehenge and Salisbury

One of the most popular day trips from London, Stonehenge is a must-see for history buffs and curious travelers alike. Located about 2 hours from the city in Wiltshire, this UNESCO World Heritage Site offers a glimpse into ancient Britain. Pair your visit with a stop in nearby Salisbury, home to the stunning Salisbury Cathedral and its famous Magna Carta exhibit.

Travel by train from London Waterloo to Salisbury, then take a shuttle bus to Stonehenge. Alternatively, guided tours from London provide a hassle-free way to explore both Stonehenge and surrounding attractions.

Windsor Castle

Experience British royalty with a visit to Windsor Castle, the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world. Steeped in history and grandeur, the castle offers a glimpse into the life of the British monarchy. Stroll through the opulent State Apartments adorned with priceless art and furnishings, and marvel at the stunning Gothic architecture of St. George’s Chapel, the resting place of several monarchs. Beyond the castle walls, the charming town of Windsor invites visitors to explore its quaint streets and local shops.

Don’t miss the Changing of the Guard ceremony, a classic display of British tradition, or a leisurely walk along the Long Walk, a picturesque tree-lined avenue offering breathtaking views of the castle. Getting to Windsor is easy, with trains running regularly from London Paddington to Windsor & Eton Central, making it the perfect destination for a memorable one-day trip.

Oxford: The City of Dreaming Spires

Famous for its world-class university, Oxford is a treasure trove of history, stunning architecture, and literary charm. Wander through the historic colleges, visit the Bodleian Library, and explore the Ashmolean Museum, one of the oldest public museums in the world showcasing a remarkable collection of art and artifacts.

Prior to 2020, you might have been given a recommendation to check out The Eagle and Child in Oxford, once frequented by literary greats like J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis, for hearty pub-grub at reasonable prices. However, the historic pub closed for renovations just before COVID hit, and has not reopened since. Instead, head to North Parade, slightly outside of Oxford’s center, you’ll find the Rose and Crown for Sunday jazz nights and local street markets. The same couple have run the pub since 1983, and the pub is popular with locals, students and tourists alike.

Meanwhile, The Old Parsonage Hotel provides a quintessential afternoon tea experience along with a luxury stay on alarmingly comfy beds. It’s an independently-owned 5-star hotel right at the heart of Oxford.

Oxford offers an enriching experience for travelers, and makes for a great day trip from London. A direct train from London Paddington or Marylebone gets you there in about an hour.

The Cotswolds: Picture-Perfect Villages

For a quintessential countryside escape, head to the Cotswolds. Known for its honey-colored cottages, rolling hills, and cozy pubs, this area feels like stepping into a storybook. Must-visit villages include Bibury, Bourton-on-the-Water, and Stow-on-the-Wold. Trains from London Paddington to Moreton-in-Marsh provide access to the northern Cotswolds. Rent a bike or join a guided tour to explore multiple villages in one day.

Brighton: A Seaside Escape

For a relaxed day by the sea, head to Brighton, one of the easiest day trips from London. A visit to the iconic Brighton Palace Pier is a must, offering classic seaside amusements, arcades, and stunning views of the coastline. For those who love the arts, the Brighton Dome and the quirky North Laine area are packed with galleries, vintage shops and street art. Don’t miss out on a few prime photo op spots too!

Food enthusiasts will find plenty to savor in Brighton. The Lanes are dotted with charming eateries, including seafood restaurants like The Salt Room, renowned for fresh, local catches. For plant-based options, Terre à Terre is an award-winning vegetarian restaurant serving creative dishes.

Whether you’re drawn to the arts, history, a trip to the seaside or a dynamic food scene, Brighton offers something special for every traveler. A direct train from London Victoria gets you to Brighton in just over an hour.

Harry Potter Studio Tour (Warner Bros. Studio)

A must for Harry Potter fans, this immersive experience takes you behind the scenes of the iconic films. See the Great Hall, Diagon Alley, and even ride a broomstick in the green screen studio! Tickets sell out quickly, so book well in advance. Take a train from London Euston to Watford Junction, then a shuttle bus to the studios.

Cambridge: A Rival to Oxford

Cambridge is another university town brimming with history and charm. Stroll along the River Cam, marvel at the Gothic architecture of King’s College Chapel, or get a little closer to nature at the Cambridge University Botanical Garden, filled with unique plantlife and seasonal floral displays.

A quintessential Cambridge experience is punting along the River Cam, where visitors can either hire a chauffeured punt or try their hand at punting while taking in views of “The Backs,” the scenic gardens behind the colleges. For the uninitiated, punting is where you sit in a flat-bottomed boat that’s propelled using a long pole. Picture Venetian gondolas, but not quite. It’s an iconic England activity, and a must-see if you’re planning a day trip from London.

Trains from London King’s Cross or Liverpool Street take about an hour.

Canterbury and the White Cliffs of Dover

For a blend of history and natural beauty, visit Canterbury and Dover. Explore Canterbury Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and then head to the White Cliffs of Dover for breathtaking coastal views. Trains from London St Pancras to Canterbury take about an hour, and Dover is a short onward journey.

Escape London for a Day

London is the perfect base for one-day adventures to nearby destinations. Start early, especially in winter, to make the most of daylight. Save on train fares with a National Railcard and book popular tours like Stonehenge or the Harry Potter Studio in advance. Pack essentials: layers, comfy walking shoes, and an umbrella. Enjoy your trip!