Photo Credit: Nwabugo "Bugo" Echem
This Black Blogger Shows Us The Prettiest Places Across The United Kingdom
Ayah A. • Jul 1, 2021
Nwabugo "Bugo" Echem works in the corporate financial world in London. Also, a travel blogger, the 35-year-old of Nigerian descent enjoys seeking out the prettiest places in the United Kingdom. "I think beautiful places balance the harsh realities of the world. It might be unrealistic, but I like to live life in a bubble, which includes the love I share with my people, travel, and pretty spots. 'Pretty' is relevant, though. For example, waking up in the countryside is pretty to me, but possibly basic to the next person." With her mental health having suffered since losing her parents, Bugo's 'bubble' plays a great role in keeping her sane. Thankfully, living in England means there are picturesque spots at every turn. From London to the countryside, there's much beauty to be found all around, and Bugo is always up for traveling to find it. "I think travel is a beautiful way of life. It's something exciting to look forward to. Visiting a different location, meeting new people, winding down from real life, especially for those like me who have corporate jobs. Travel provides escapism, and that is where pretty spots come in. You're transported to somewhere different from your reality for a moment, and it can be so magical!" One of Bugo's favorits of the prettiest places in the United Kingdom is the Cotswolds. A lover of British history, Bugo loves seeing how well so much of it has been preserved in the countryside. From cobblestone roads to pretty cottages and functional mills, the countryside villages are full of beautiful historical details, not to mention the spectacular rolling hills you see en route. Last month, she and her husband of seven years visited Castle Combe, and a few months before, Lower Slaughter, Bourton on the Water, and Bibury. Bugo says these are some of the most beautiful and romantic areas you'll find in the whole country. "I love the weavers cottages that date back to the Georgian era and even Middle Ages, the rivers that run through them, and the Disney-esque vibe. These towns feel quite untouched from centuries ago, and there's just something special about that. We have actually just come back from Rye, which is another historic town with beautiful cottages and cobbled streets." There are certain characteristics Bugo looks for in a pretty place. History is an important one, as she likes locations with meaning and significance. This is the main reason she loves London's Mews so much. However, with florals being a big part of her life and aesthetic, she's always here for anyplace offering a fancy floral backdrop. Bugo is also a fan of random pretty tea spots, and luckily for her, there are many of them popping up all around London these days. As far as fancy hotels, one of Bugo's all-time U.K. favorites is Cliveden House, a five-star country house hotel that exceeded all of her and her husband's expectations. "We love a bit of luxury when we travel, and Cliveden House might just be the ultimate luxury location for us. It encompasses everything we love— the countryside, boats for a river cruise, over-the-top luxury, and fantastic staff. For the ultimate spa or self-care day, Corinthia London takes the full cake. We've visited twice for full spa days, and it's one place I don't mind giving all my coins for the perfect treatment!" The U.K. is full of romantic destinations ideal for couples. For the perfect baecation, Bugo recommends the Cotswolds and its village of Lower Slaughter. "It's very serene. I find it intimate and cute. I said to my husband that it reminded me of a fairytale movie location at sunset. Rye was actually quite romantic, as well. It's hard to pick one because I find that romance is about the person you're with. I also won't rule London out, as I actually think it's one of the most romantic cities in the world." In the upcoming months, Bugo is looking forward to continuing to explore new parts of the U.K. until traveling abroad becomes a bit easier. She and her husband are currently celebrating their wedding anniversary in Surrey Hills and will head to Edinburgh and the Scottish Highlands in a few days. "We are quite excited about the Highlands, as I'm a massive fan of the TV series Outlander, so it will be a dream to visit a few of the locations from the series and just pretend that we are lovers stuck in a time-lapse in the Scottish Highlands. We love to visit places from books or TV!"