If you’re a fan of reality television shows, you may have already heard the buzz about “Building the Band.” The Netflix original series, which premiered on July 9, showcases a variety of up-and-coming musicians as they complete challenges and learn to work together. Over the course of seven episodes, 50 artists from all over the world compete before musical legends including Kelly Rowland, Nicole Scherzinger, AJ McLean and the late Liam Payne, in order to develop their skills and earn a shot at the grand prize of half a million dollars in cash. If you’ve already tuned into the series, you know that “Building The Band” was shot entirely in and around Manchester, England. The performance portions of the show were specifically captured at Aviva Studios on Water Street, in front of a live studio audience.

Whether you’ve been meaning to explore Manchester for some time, or only recently became interested in the city because of the series, now seems like a perfect time to book your trip and set your itinerary. We’ll outline a few quick facts about Aviva Studios and the surrounding tourist attractions, and offer some insight into the production process of “Building the Band.” Along the way, we’ll also uncover a few tips and tricks to exploring the area like a seasoned pro, and provide a few recommendations for restaurants and hotels. Before long, you could be cheering or jeering your favorite performers from the live studio audience, while Kelly Rowland shakes her head in disbelief.

Sing Your Heart Out During Your Trip To Manchester, England

Key Scenes: As stated, the entirety of “Building the Band” was shot on location in and around Manchester. Drone and crane footage was used to develop establishing shots of the city, highlighting a number of local landmarks and notable businesses such as the Midland Hotel, the Manchester Cathedral, the city’s Central Library and the Civil Justice Centre. Manchester Town Hall also served as a prominent establishing image, grounding the narrative of the competition show within the iconic city. The majority of the show, however, takes place within the soundstages at Aviva Studios, which are open for visitors and other productions.

Best Time to Visit: Though England is a vibrant nation worth exploring throughout the year, first-time visitors are usually encouraged to make their pilgrimage during the shoulder season months of April or October. These periods of time offer mild temperatures, outdoor activities, and plenty of exciting sights. The UK is notorious for its thick summer rains, which often plague the months of June through September with high humidity. Those visiting in the spring should be sure to check what shows are actively filming in the region, as there may be a chance to be a part of the live studio audience for a series like “Building the Band.”

Transportation Options: Manchester is highly regarded for its stringent public transportation network, with plenty of buses, trams, trains and more available to visitors and residents alike. The city is also known to be quite walkable, making it ideal for a brief stroll, or even a bicycle rental. Those looking to travel far and wide across the UK may want to invest in a rental car or a chartered driver for their trip, but that shouldn’t be necessary if you plan to stick to the major cities.

Since “Building the Band” is so fresh on Netflix, there’s no telling if there will be additional seasons of the show in the future. If the series is renewed for additional installments, fans should certainly keep an eye on the Aviva Studios website, which outlines a number of different ways to get involved with film productions, both as a stage hand and as an active studio audience member. Aviva Studios is comprised of a massive series of warehouses and soundstages, offering an audience space that seats over 5,000 onlookers. For “Building the Band” specifically, dozens of talented singers and instrumentalists were flown out to Manchester to perform together at Aviva, making this one of the studio’s largest efforts yet.

Things to Do: Even if you’re not interested in touring the studio where “Building the Band” was captured, you’ll find that Manchester is jam-packed with exciting activities for the whole family. A guided food tour is an excellent way to get your bearings in the city before you commit to any major plans, while Manchester City Stadium Tours are available for sports fans of all backgrounds. The Science and Industry Museum, National Football Museum, and Royal Exchange Theatre serve as other major highlights of the region, as well as the iconic Supermassive Experience. All in all, you’ll find that Manchester is home to plenty of creative endeavors, which helps to explain why “Building the Band” was centered here.

Where to Eat: England is revered far and wide for its hole-in-the-wall pubs, meaning you should have no difficulty locating a delightful eatery around every corner of downtown Manchester. This is especially true if you’re interested in catching a local football game over a pint and a plate of fish and chips. Even still, there are plenty of formal sit-down joints in the region which stimulate visitors from all over the globe with a blend of excellent flavors. A few of our favorites include Royal Oak, Sicilian Nq and Peter Street Kitchen.

Where to Stay: Hotel stays in Manchester are surprisingly affordable, and offer much lower rates on average than establishments in the heart of London. Though there are plenty of chain hotels available in town, you’ll find that high-end stays at the Wilde Aparthotels, The Reach at Piccadilly and the Tribe Manchester Airport are easily accessible as well. If you’re considering booking a stay with a large group, it may also be worth checking on Airbnb, as luxurious properties can frequently be found on there at discount prices during off-peak seasons.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which band won “Building the Band”?

At the end of the first batch of episodes, only one band could walk away with the $500,000 grand prize. Once the dust had settled on the final episode, the all-girl group 3Quency were crowned the victors. This means that 3Quency will be one of the top musical acts to watch out for in the coming months, as the show has set them up for massive success.

When was “Building the Band” filmed?

“Building the Band” was filmed over the course of several weeks in Summer 2024. Though the winners have been kept under wraps until the finale aired on Netflix on July 23, the season completed its final shots last August.

Where can I watch “Building the Band”?

“Building the Band” is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.