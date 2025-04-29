“iHostage” follows a heart pounding story about an actual crisis which was turned into a viral spectacle by the perpetrator back in February 2022 from several points of view. In the digital age where connectivity is integral, this Dutch thriller takes viewers to a high stakes yet bizarre true story event. After a gunman visited an Apple store in Amsterdam, he took hostages, selfies and promptly demanded €200 million in cryptocurrency.

While you might be intrigued to know more, we won’t spoil the ending for you. This story is especially unique because crimes of this level are uncommon in the Netherlands. Of course, the Netflix film took some liberties with the storyline but overall, the movie is pretty spot on. If you’ve been wondering where “iHostage” was filmed, here’s what to know about the culture and locations that contributed.

Katwijk, Netherlands

Key Scenes: Due to restrictions, some filming had to occur offsite. So Katwijk served as a backdrop for Apple store filming sets, which helped create action packed scenes. Instead of the actual Apple store location a set was made in a local air dock, reports Soap Central.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Katwijk truly depends on a traveler’s preferences. If visitors don’t mind exploring during the higher tourist season in exchange for the best weather, summer is best, especially if you plan on checking out the beach!

Transportation Options: Since Katwijk is a separate municipality from Amsterdam, it takes a commute to get there; the easiest way is via train or bus. Generally, doing so will take about an hour and between €10 and €30. In the central areas of Katwijk, it is common to take a bus, train, bike or use a ride share platform.

Katwijk is a town that is technically located in the province of South Holland, which is in the Western Netherlands. Many people who visit the Netherlands just focus on Amsterdam, but this area is worth the exploration. Although, technically, this location was only used for “iHostage” filming due to legal matters associated with the actual place. Issues arose with depicting the hostage scenes there.

As StyleCaster states, “Due to legal issues and a lack of required permissions to film not just inside an Apple store but *the* Apple store from the real-life hostage situation, the movie had to recreate the location.” So instead the production team built sets to mimic the Apple store’s interior. But this filming set is no longer standing. So, viewers who were wondering where was “iHostage” filmed can explore the surrounding area. Katwijk is known for its waterside resorts and lush greenery, so there is plenty to see and do.

Things to Do: To revel in the natural beauty of Katwijk there are many places you can check out. Visiting Pan van Persijn (Park and Gard) or Strand van Katwijk aan Zee, a popular public beach, are two of the most popular options though.

Where to Eat: After a leisurely walk on the beach, Het Strand or Het Wapen van Kattuk are two Dutch cuisine spots to get a bite to eat.

Where to Stay: The Strandpaviljoen Willy Zuid beach houses and rooms in Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin are two local accommodations that have incredible beach access.

Leidseplein, Amsterdam

(Rico Schwab/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The majority of outdoor scenes in “iHostage” can be traced back to Leidseplein. This is because the production team actually was allowed to utilize the real life place where the hostage situation happened, to an extent.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Leidseplein is either spring or fall. During the spring visitors can enjoy the pleasant weather, but during fall there is a charming ambiance that comes with the season.

Transportation Options: Since this busy hub is located in Amsterdam, there is plenty of public transportation. There is a tram, bus and travelers can opt to get around via taxi too. For central areas, the tram is the most convenient and popular transportation option.

Leidseplein was a prime “iHostage” filming location because it is where the hostage situation went down years ago, making it an integral part of recreating the event. The bustling social spaces in central Leidseplein create a big contrast with the shocking events that occurred inside the shopping center. As the director Bobby Boermans tells TIME, “That’s what made this incident bizarre. A man, demanding 200 million in cryptocurrency, chose to take a hostage in broad daylight on one of the busiest squares in Amsterdam.” Despite the scary situation that unfolded there, visiting the Leidseplein square is an opportunity to explore local culture.

In fact, the actual apple store is still there. It is located in Hirsch & Cie, Leidseplein 25, 1017 PS Amsterdam, Netherlands. Due to how popular the area is, the “iHostage” filming lasted only a short while, as reported by StyleCaster. Production set up shop around the square for about a month. Given that the movie’s narrative follows the incident which only lasted a few hours, this was more than enough time. Shooting in the area lasted from February to March of 2024. But filming in Leidseplein was mostly for capturing the building and its exterior features. Surprisingly, the interior of the store was not used for the majority of hostage scenes. So, it is not much of an attraction. Those interested in the story behind “iHostage” can try to spot locations featured in the film.

Things to Do: For one, Leiden Square (Leidseplein) is more than enough entertainment for travelers interested in nightlife. Travelers can book tours of the area or just walk around to discover underrated local spots.

Where to Eat: Luckily for travelers, many eateries are located a short walk away from each other in the Leidseplein central area. Two of the most popular places to check out include De Blauwe Hollander and Stoop & Stoop eetcafé.

Where to Stay: The Stayokay Hostel Amsterdam Vondelpark and Hotel Iron Horse Amsterdam are two quaint accommodations filled with personality.