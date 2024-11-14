The anxiety of lost luggage remains a persistent concern for many travelers. However, Apple has announced a new feature that allows users to share the location of their AirTags or Find My network accessories with third parties, including airlines. This development, available in the upcoming iOS 18.2 update, could revolutionize how airlines handle lost luggage claims and reunite passengers with their belongings.

More than 15 major airlines, including industry giants Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, have already agreed to integrate this technology into their customer service processes in the coming months. This collaboration between tech and travel sectors signals a shift in addressing one of the most frustrating aspects of air travel.

How Apple’s New Feature Will Work

The new “Share Item Location” feature allows iPhone, iPad, or Mac users to generate a secure link in the Find My app. This link provides access to an interactive map showing the item’s location, complete with time-stamped updates. The link is only available to a select few to protect privacy and security, and recipients must authenticate using an Apple Account or partner email address before they can view the tracking data.

United Airlines has announced plans to initially implement this service at select airports, with the aim of rolling it out system-wide by early 2025. According to Apple’s news release, David Kinzelman, United’s chief customer officer, expressed enthusiasm about the feature. Kinzelman noted that many customers already travel with AirTags in their checked bags. He believes this update will streamline the process of securely sharing location information, enhancing customer service efficiency and traveler peace of mind.

Delta Air Lines has also confirmed its participation. It will begin accepting Find My Item locations as part of its customer service for locating mishandled or delayed bags in the coming months.

Potential Impact On Lost Luggage Statistics

While the U.S. Department of Transportation reports a 9% reduction in mishandled baggage from 2022 to 2023, the numbers remain significant. Approximately 270,000 bags are still lost, damaged, or delayed every month. Apple’s new feature could further reduce these numbers and improve the recovery process of affected travelers.