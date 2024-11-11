When 420-friendly travelers hear the name of the Netherlands’ capital, that mile-wide smile like the Grinch crosses their faces. Although Amsterdam has been the face of cannabis tourism for four decades and became a multi-billion dollar business, not all travelers are into cannabis dispensaries, cannabis and coffee shops, smokeboat tours, and visiting the Hash Marihuana & Hemp Museum.

So here are eight other things to do to in Amsterdam to compromise between marijuana lovers and tourists who want to do a few other things, especially considering there are new laws limiting alcohol sales, earlier bar closures and a $107 fine (100 euros) for public marijuana smoking.

Cycling and Sightseeing

Mehdi Ben

While some cities in the United States are still fighting for bike paths, Amsterdam is one of the most bicycle-friendly places in the world. With 248 miles (or 400 kilometers) of bike paths, tourists can rent a bike or take a guided cycle tour to explore the city. Avoid cycling during rush hour between 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. if you’re new to Amsterdam, primarily because thousands of other bikes will already be on the road. This could result in delays with you getting from Point A to Point B and feel more like a car traffic jam.

Foodies At Foodhallen

Foodhallen.nl

Whether you have the munchies or just love a good meal, Foodhallen (founded in 2014) has 19 stands of food, serving Mumbai, Vietnamese and Mexican street food; burgers; meatballs; seafood; fried chicken; bitterballen; and seasonal vegetables. They’re open 364 days a year, barring Christmas day, meaning you have plenty of opportunities to go on an international food tour without leaving Amsterdam.

The venue is easy to reach via Amsterdam Central Station – take tram 17 to Osdorp Dijkgaafplain, get off at ten Katestraat, and you’ll land yourself in Foodhallen just around the corner.

Four Lessons for History and Art Buffs

Tripadvisor

The National Museum of Slavery documents the history of transatlantic slavery, along with information on slavery in the Dutch colonies in the Indian Ocean. From now until January 2025, a new exhibition called “Legacies of Dutch Slavery: Nine Stories” is available for people to listen to personal narratives of the global impact of Dutch slavery. The exhibition is available at the National Archives in The Hague.

You can also check out the Joods Cultureel Kwartier (Jewish Cultural Quarter) in the Netherlands, and art lovers can appreciate the Rembrandt House Museum and the Van Gogh Museum.

Trek By Train

Sandro Gonzalez

If you’re not into bicycling and don’t want to drive, you may enjoy sitting back and relaxing during a train ride in Amsterdam. Train rides here connect to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, along with Dutch towns and cities, plus direct connections with Belgium, France and Germany if you want to expand your list of things to do in Amsterdam. Public Transport Chip Cards are used, instead of paper tickets, for people to easily commute to their designated locations.

Sail Away a Canal Cruise

Touted as being a ‘must-try’ for first time visitors, a canal cruise is one of the most iconic things to do in Amsterdam. It’s recommended to hop aboard near the beginning of your visit. Seeing the city via boat will give you an early perspective into the sights and sounds, and some cruises even bundle tickets with museums and attraction visits. Price points range from budget-friendly fare to luxury spins through the waterways, so do your research to find the one that suits your itinerary best.

Still Feel Like You’re Missing Something In Amsterdam?

And when you’ve learned all the art and history lessons, traveled on the trains, seen the canals, taken a bike ride, and enjoyed the food, if you still feel like there’s something missing, there’s no harm in a Red Light District tour. After all, where else are you going to find “forbidden” places of worship, a canal house, forward-thinking views on free- or low-cost medical care for legal prostitution, erotic shops and peep shows? May as well make the most of your trip here. And while this may sound dangerous, there are police officers and private bodyguards all over the area to keep your experience safe and fun.