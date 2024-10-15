Let’s go camping! Those are three words that’ll have your social circle either side-eyeing you and swearing they misunderstood what you said. Or, your crew will stand up and start talking about s’mores and pitching tents. If the latter group follows Instagram accounts like @BlackFolksCampToo, their inner Boy Scout or Girl Scout was just waiting on you to ask anyway. So where’s a good place to take advantage of outdoor activities like this? Colorado is one of many.

But before you start organizing your backpack, buying marshmallows and picking out which clothes to wear on your quest for things to do in Colorado this fall, find out a little more about the state overall.

Pieter van de Sande

Colorado’s Inclusiveness In Libraries, Restaurants and Politics

While the state isn’t the most diverse when it comes to its 5.8 million residents (86% white, less than 5% Black), it’s not a place that’s completely oblivious to Black history. Look no further than the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, the Black American West Museum & Heritage Center and the Stiles African American Heritage Center. And for travel foodies, try Black-owned restaurants such as Ras Kassa’s Ethiopian Restaurant, NOLA Voodoo Tavern and Perks, Jabo’s Bar-Be-Q and Whittier Café.

If you’re into politics and left-leaning, the swing state also supported current President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama was the third Democrat to win the state since the Eisenhower era.

Headed Outdoors for Colorado Fall Camping

Now that you know more about Colorado’s museums, cafés, restaurants and politics, you and your travel mate may be that much more adamant about seeing the fall sites in Colorado. It’s time to explore the parks. Elk Creek Campground, the recipient of multiple awards, has been in operation for over 70 years and is currently under new ownership. In autumn, expect to see lots of trees and the Flattops Wilderness Area, along with enjoying fishing; climbing; hiking; and trail fun with mountain bikes, ATVs and Jeeps on the base camp.

If you’re committed enough to have a recreational vehicle, there are RV sites ranging from 20 to 60 feet. Or, book a standard cabin, deluxe cabin or large cabin on the campsite. Pet owners will be relieved to know that their four-legged family members can come along and enjoy a fully fenced-in dog park along the river.

If you’re looking for other camping locations for fall in Colorado, you can also check out Lake Fork Campground. If you’re willing to part with your cell phone and really enjoy the view, campgrounds with no cell phone reception include Cimarron Campground, Ponderosa Campground, Dry Gulch Campground, East Portal Campground and Gateview Campground. If you can’t see yourself staying in one place while camping, there’s always boat-in and backcountry camping. However, this is limited to a visit of 14 consecutive nights and a total limit of 30 days during the calendar year. Overnight boat camping may not be allowed, depending on the location.

Henry Desro

Outdoorsy Fun Without the Camping

If you find yourself learning that outdoor adventures aren’t really your travel style, there are other enjoyable activities for a fall in Colorado. Explore the Denver Botanic Gardens, bring your dog out to mingle during Yappy Hour at Denver Union Station or celebrate 420 at the International Church of Cannabis.

Whether you’re the outdoorsy type, the foodie type, the weed-friendly type or love a good Black History fun fact, fall in Colorado (and all the other seasons) has a little something for every traveler. Enjoy learning more about what the state has to offer.