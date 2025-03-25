A Treehouse isn’t just for childhood dreams anymore. In recent years, treehouses have become some of the most romantic hideaways for couples wanting adventure, privacy, and romance. Elevated above the everyday world, literally and figuratively, these stunning structures combine rustic charm with upscale amenities. And they’re popping up in some of the most breathtaking corners of the world.

So, if you’re craving an unforgettable romantic escape, these five treehouse getaways promise a love-filled experience in nature without sacrificing comfort. From the wild coasts of New Zealand to the forests of Sweden, here are the top romantic treehouses worth adding to your bucket list.

Hapuku Lodge + Tree Houses – Kaikoura, New Zealand

Between the rugged Kaikoura Seaward Mountain Range and the Pacific Ocean, Hapuku Lodge features five treehouses set 30 feet above the ground. Each offers panoramic views of the mountains and ocean. Crafted from native woods and copper shingles, these treehouses provide a cozy, intimate atmosphere. Guests can enjoy activities like whale watching and exploring local vineyards. They can also simply relax in their private spa baths overlooking the landscape. ​

Bambu Indah – Bali, Indonesia

Bambu Indah is an eco-luxury boutique hotel in Ubud that integrates traditional Javanese bridal homes with innovative bamboo structures. The ‘Udang House,’ built above a shrimp pond with a glass floor panel, gives couples a unique and romantic underwater view. Surrounded by lush greenery, natural swimming pools, and organic gardens, guests can indulge in Balinese massages and participate in yoga sessions. Moreover, they can dine on farm-to-table cuisine, making it a perfect romantic escape. ​

Treehotel – Harads, Sweden

Treehotel in Sweden has seven uniquely designed tree rooms suspended in a pine forest. Notable designs include the ‘Mirrorcube,’ which reflects its surroundings, and the ‘Bird’s Nest,’ which resembles a giant bird’s nest. Guests can enjoy the Northern Lights in winter or the Midnight Sun in summer. Other nearby activities include dog sledding, snowshoeing, and guided nature walks.

Playa Viva – Zihuatanejo, Mexico

Located on Mexico’s Pacific coast, Playa Viva offers beachfront and romantic treehouse accommodations with unobstructed ocean views. These open-air structures are crafted from sustainable materials and elevated six feet above the ground, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the natural surroundings. Couples can participate in morning yoga sessions, explore nearby turtle sanctuaries, or relax in their private hammocks, enjoying the serene beachfront setting. ​

The Green O – Greenough, Montana, USA

Set within a 37,000-acre working cattle ranch, The Green O offers a secluded retreat with 12 contemporary accommodations, including the “Tree Haus.” These three-level structures feature floor-to-ceiling windows that offer panoramic forest views. In addition, they come equipped with private hot tubs and fireplaces. Couples can enjoy activities like horseback riding, guided hikes, and gourmet dining experiences. These coveted activities make it an ideal destination for romance and adventure. ​