Get To Know Black-Owned Negril Treehouse Resort 

Negril Treehouse Resort is a Black-owned Jamaican hotel perfectly located on Negril’s Seven Mile Beach. Jamaica is a favorite destination for Black travelers all year-round. Whether it’s the gorgeous island vibes, the warm-hearted locals, or the food that simply never misses, Jamaica has something that keeps Black travelers coming back and feeling welcomed.

With the rise of Black-owned Jamaican hotels, businesses, Airbnbs, and tours, it is becoming increasingly easier to support locals while on your Caribbean getaway. The Negril Treehouse Resort has been pivotal in paving the way for Jamaican-owned tourism in Negril and the wider island itself.

With over 30 years of service, the hotel prides itself on island hospitality and ‘laid back vibes,’ a perfect and well-known Caribbean combination.

“The Negril Treehouse will rejuvenate your spirit. Here you will find 70 of Negril’s finest air-conditioned rooms and suites,” reads the resort’s website.

Rejuvenation is certainly a guarantee when landing in Negril, and it further extends into the atmosphere at the resort. The Negril Treehouse is owned by Gail Jackson, who is a former GE Sales Engineer and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. Jackson is known in Negril for serving her guests with warmth by providing them with phenomenal care and hospitality.

It is also noted that as one of the island’s famed Black-owned hotel’s, Negril Treehouse Resort provides the perfect balance of relaxation and luxury. Beyond relaxing at the on-site bar, there is opportunity to enjoy a range of water activities offered, including parasailing, water yoga, snorkeling, scuba diving, and more.

The hotel tends to receive an abundance of reviews focusing on its idyllic location. The area’s natural beauty can be seen at Seven Mile Beach and Bloody Bay. The nearby Kool Runnings Water Park and Samuel’s Bay National Marine Park are also worth visiting.

Negril Treehouse Resort has 70 guest rooms, an outdoor pool, 12 outdoor tennis courts, spa services, and (of course) top tier cuisine. Expect the most authentic feel of a Caribbean resort while enjoying the Caribbean Sea at this hotel.

