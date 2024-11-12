Whenever the opportunity presents itself, I love experiencing the lavish and luxe aspects of traveling. As a 20-something seasoned traveler who loves top-tier accommodations, service, and food, my luxe stay criteria are ever-evolving and growing. When I got the chance to stay at two highly-rated resorts on Mexico’s Pacific Coast for a four-day getaway, I had to see if they could meet my luxe standards.

My first stay was at Casa Velas in Puerto Vallarta. It’s a Spanish hacienda-styled 80-suite boutique resort that’s adults-only. I spent two nights there and then went to Grand Velas in Riviera Nayarit. The latter is a family-friendly, 267-suite, oceanview resort right on the beach. Both Velas Resorts properties are all-inclusive and boast a 4.8 average rating on Google Reviews.

While I liked the decor and vibe more at Casa Velas, the food at Grand Velas was the best. The spa services at each location were uniquely special, but the Riviera Nayarit-based stay won there too. Both resorts welcomed me with cooling towelettes and shoulder massages upon arrival. They each offered a high level of accommodating hospitality and diamond-distinction dining. However, the two differed in how they met my luxe standard. See which high-end stay was my favorite below.

Casa Velas: A Resort Oasis For Solo Travelers And Couples

Photos of Casa Velas / Natasha Decker

Casa Velas is nestled on a lush, green golf course. It has a chill poolside and grab-good-eats vibe, perfect for a relaxing vacation. My stay was a one-level, villa-like abode with a private plunge pool and patio. The main dining option, Emiliano, is an AAA Four-Diamond Mexican restaurant. A poolside bar is onsite, and Táu Beach Club is at the resort’s sister property, Velas Vallarta. About a ten-minute walk away, you can enjoy a meal from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the latter location. That’s also where you’ll be able to access the beach.

Casa Velas is ideal for solo travelers or couples because of its intimate and restorative feel. It’s within walking distance of downtown Puerto Vallarta, so you can also explore the area and go on dates. This could be good for solo birthdays, baecations, anniversaries, and babymoons. I could also see it being nice for small bachelor and bachelorette groups. You can explore the onsite botanical gardens, and the resort conducts a variety of tastings and workshops. Casa Velas guests also get a discounted rate on green fees for those who want to check out the golf course.

Grand Velas: A Family-Friendly Getaway

Photos of Grand Velas / Natasha Decker

Grand Velas is significantly larger than Casa Velas. There are more dining options, and the itinerary of classes and activities changes daily. There are also designated spaces and events for kids and teens. This resort is better suited for families who want luxe accommodations, spacious rooms, and food options for multi-generational trips, graduation celebrations, and group chat getaways without a crazy partying vibe.

My stay was what you’d expect of a spacious standard hotel room with a balcony. I had a personal concierge assigned to me who booked and adjusted my spa and dinner reservations. It was a luxe convenience being able to text her as needed, and I can see that being a helpful service to parents or group organizers. Grand Velas has five restaurants, three of which have an AAA Four-Diamond distinction. There’s also a cafe and two bars on the property. The “Mole & Mezcal” dinner at Frida is a delicious treat.

Which One Would I Visit Again?

Overall, I preferred my stay at Casa Velas more than its Riviera Nayarit sister property. My stunning villa-like room was truly one of my favorite resort stays to date. I loved the decor and found it inviting, beautiful, and uniquely high-end. The spot also got points in my book for the private plunge pool and patio. While I received the same high level of service at both resorts, how Casa Velas specifically delivered its welcome, room service, and housekeeping made it my winning stay.

While Grand Velas wasn’t my top pick, it’s undoubtedly a luxe spot for families. The variety of daily activities and direct beach access make it easy for guests of all ages to enjoy themselves and feel entertained. Another bonus is the number of award-winning restaurants on the property, offering various cuisines.

Both resorts have various suite types and 24-hour room service. Velas guests can also enjoy spa services, a fitness center at each property, pools, and live music in the evenings.

In this case, who you’re traveling with will determine which luxury stay works best for your travel needs. Casa Velas is excellent for solo travelers and couples, while Grand Velas is an ideal luxury stay for families.