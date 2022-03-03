Photo Credit: TN
Top 10 Hotel Suites With Private Plunge Pools
Hotel suites with private plunge pools; one of the things that shouts luxury to me when considering a hotel. These narrow, deep yet small pools are for people who want to enjoy the water at any given time. Those who want to bask in the sun with their drink in hand. It’s not really a lap pool, or a hot tub. It’s just for lounging privately.
These 10 hotel suites with private plunge pools will make your trip complete. The privacy of a pool in your hotel suite (or villa) gives you the ability to lounge unclothed. Grab your robe when you get out and chill on your terrace or balcony. Usually with a great view too!
1. Little Arches Boutique Hotel, Barbados
Stay at Little Arches Boutique Hotel in Barbados for 10 days and get a, “complimentary day of sailing on luxury catamaran featuring luncheon with cocktails and snorkeling for two.” This isn’t the only free perk of staying at this boutique hotel. Their lush furnishings, immaculate flooring and the backdrop of the plunge pool makes this the perfect place for a getaway!
2. Alila Jabal Akhdar, Oman
Alila Jabal Akhdar in Oman, “offers guests a gateway to the area’s incredible history, culture and nature.” And an exquisite plunge pool. Enjoy the exclusivity of a Jabal Villa. There are only 2 on property.
3. The Retreat Hotel, Iceland
The Retreat Hotel at Blue Lagoon in Iceland is an ultimate fantasy of mine. A plunge pool fed by geothermal hot springs in a winter wonderland? Yes please!
4. Excellence Playa Mujeres, Mexico
The caption reads, “Ready to take the plunge?” (I am!) Rent the rooftop terrace suite at Excellence Playa Mujeres. With it’s own plunge pool, you can enjoy the ultimate relaxation.
5. Waldorf Astoria, Maldives
Visit Waldorf Astoria‘s overwater villas to experience the true serenity of Maldives. The beaches boast white sands, the waters are warm and clear. And your villa awaits!
6. The Place, Thailand
“The enchanting ambience of the island will take just moments to seduce even the most discerning of our guests,” The Place‘s website suggests.
Enjoy their heart shaped, red tiled plunge pool. Located just off your back deck.
7. Mombo-Camp, Botswana
Mombo-Camp in Botswana resembles more of a 5-star luxury resort than it does a safari camp. The website boasts, “Revel in sustainable luxury on the palm-studded floodplains of the Okavango Delta, boasting some of the best game viewings on Earth.” Along with one of the best plunge pools on earth!
8. Bandara Villas, Phucket
All of the villas at Bandara Villas in Phucket have a private plunge pool, free breakfast and extraordinary service. With over a dozen hotel awards, Bandara Villas is sure to please.
9. Mystique, Greece
The Mystique, in Santorini Greece has a plunge pool for the ages. According to the website, the plunge pool in the Air of Secrecy Villa is a, “heated hydromassage plunge pool” that “boasts of panoramic views to the Caldera.”
10. Hotel Christopher, French West Indies
Visit one of the 3 villas at Hotel Christopher in St. Barth for an unforgettable getaway. This 4 bedroom villa has more than a plunge pool. They each have a full size, private pool.