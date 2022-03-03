Top 10 Hotel Suites With Private Plunge Pools

Hotel suites with private plunge pools; one of the things that shouts luxury to me when considering a hotel. These narrow, deep yet small pools are for people who want to enjoy the water at any given time. Those who want to bask in the sun with their drink in hand. It’s not really a lap pool, or a hot tub. It’s just for lounging privately.

These 10 hotel suites with private plunge pools will make your trip complete. The privacy of a pool in your hotel suite (or villa) gives you the ability to lounge unclothed. Grab your robe when you get out and chill on your terrace or balcony. Usually with a great view too!