Staring out at the morning waves of the Atlantic as the sun made its glistening entrance, I realized A Ma Maniére Beach Resort was the home of my dreams. Lying there, gazing at Basquiat’s artwork above the spacious king bed, I thought of the Black families who once called the Carolina coastlines home. I realized how special this Black-owned property was and how it would create memories for others as unforgettable as the sensations I was experiencing at that moment.

With real-life examples of the fight for waterfront property, like that of the Reels family in the 2023 documentary Silver Dollar Road, there aren’t enough words to underscore the significance of Black beach ownership, especially in the Carolinas. But thanks to serial entrepreneur James Whitner, the culture now has a new space to bask in the convergence of culture, luxury, and community.

A Ma Maniére Beach combines a secluded beachfront stay with accommodations that exude luxury and Black culture. In this exclusive preview, discover where coastal elegance meets cultural storytelling for a beach getaway that’s as special as it is serene.

The Brand Behind The Beachfront Stay

The Whitaker Group

Founded in Atlanta in 2014, A Ma Maniére began as a single location selling luxury men’s apparel, footwear, and accessories. It has since grown into a family of brands — A Ma Maniére, Social Status, and APB — leveraging its high-end aesthetic to land exclusive collaboration deals with Jordan and Nike. While each brand has a distinct voice, the common mission to “uplift, inspire, and push culture forward” unites them.

“The Whitaker Group started as a dream rooted in my experiences growing up in Pittsburgh,” visionary founder James Whitner shared with Travel Noire. “I saw the power of culture, community, and connection early on, and I knew I wanted to create something that spoke to those values. It all began with a single boutique, but even then it was about more than just transactions — it was about telling stories, elevating our culture, and giving our people a space to feel seen and heard.”

Redefining Immersive Luxury Lifestyle Experiences

After finding success in the luxury fashion world, Whitner set his sights on expanding the lifestyle brand. With a presence in Washington, D.C. and Houston, and plans to enter Harlem (NYC) and London (UK), A Ma Maniére’s parent company, The Whitaker Group (TWG), was ready to make its next big move beyond retail. In 2018, TWG opened A Ma Maniére Living, an innovative hotel concept in D.C. that redefines the way guests shop and stay in the nation’s capital.

On expanding, Whitner said, “We’ve expanded our footprint beyond retail into hospitality, luxury, and lifestyle experiences because we believe in creating spaces where our community can thrive in every aspect of life. That also means infiltrating spaces where they don’t expect us, like luxury. Redefining luxury on our terms — making sure our stories are told authentically and with respect — is what we’ve been working towards.”

Now, TWG is preparing for the debut of its newest property — A Ma Maniére Beach. This standout offers a stellar luxury coastal living experience unlike any stateside stay you’ve experienced before.

Beachfront Luxury Meets Black Culture’s Legacy In Folly Beach

The Whitaker Group

A Ma Maniére Beach is a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home located on the northern end of South Carolina’s Folly Beach Island. Whitner identified the area’s exclusivity, laid-back charm, and complicated history as motivators behind expanding into the area.

“It’s a place where we could blend the coastal lifestyle with our commitment to storytelling and creating spaces that feel exclusive yet deeply connected to the community,” he explained.

Upon arrival, one of the brand’s 12 core values — “obsess the details” — is evident in the home’s design. The striking three-story structure stands out from its neighbors, with a matte-black exterior towering over nearby properties. Inside, the home impresses with unobstructed ocean views, an open-floor concept, and high ceilings that capture the airy elegance of beach living. Modern touches, like technology-controlled lighting and window treatments, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an in-home elevator, enhance the luxurious feel of the property.

Decor Details With A Story To Tell

The decor at A Ma Maniére Beach blends the natural beauty of Folly Beach with cultural elements that celebrate Black excellence and history. Colorful artworks and accent pieces contrast with earth-tone furnishings in each light-filled room. According to Whitner, the art selection was essential. After all, it’s not every day you can experience masterpieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Pat Phillips, Julian Gaines, and other renowned artists in such an intimate setting.

“[The] mix of well-known and celebrated contemporary artists encourages guests to dig deeper, to find the stories and connections within each piece,” said Whitner.

Thought-provoking pieces adorn various spaces, such as a rare collection of JET Magazine covers in one of the guest bedrooms. More than just visual elements, A Ma Maniére Beach’s aesthetic is designed to remind guests of “the strength of our culture and how far we’ve come” in a space “where history and future possibilities meet.”

“Every detail tells a story, honoring the past, celebrating the present, and inspiring the future, all within a luxurious, tranquil setting,” Whitner reflected.

How To Book A Stay At A Ma Maniére Beach

The Whitaker Group

Located just 30 minutes from downtown Charleston, this short-term stay won’t be found on any booking platforms. A Ma Maniére Beach is part of a growing network of properties that the brand is positioning as a membership community. Similar to SoHo House, Whitner envisions a nationwide portfolio of exclusive locations and events offering members unparalleled access to culturally enriching, luxurious experiences.

Though not available as a traditional rental, A Ma Maniére Beach aims to continue creating unique, elevated spaces for its community of innovators and creatives. During my weekend stay, I couldn’t help but imagine the future memories of Black joy this space will hold. While I may not live there (yet), I can rest easy knowing that a little slice of heaven awaits in Lowcountry South Carolina.