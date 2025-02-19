Royal Caribbean International announced its third Icon-class ship, Legend of the Seas. A first for the Icon Class, Legend of the Seas is charting a course for the Mediterranean. The ship will debut in July 2026, going on a series of seven-night Western Mediterranean roundtrip voyages from Barcelona. This initial deployment allows travelers to experience the cutting-edge features of an Icon Class ship against the backdrop of some of the most picturesque destinations in the Mediterranean.

Royal Caribbean’s New Home In Fort Lauderdale

Following its Mediterranean sojourn, Legend of the Seas will set sail for its permanent home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Starting November 2026, the ship will offer year-round itineraries that promise to captivate cruise enthusiasts and newcomers. Passengers can choose between six-night Western Caribbean and eight-night Southern Caribbean voyages, each designed to provide an immersive experience of the region’s diverse cultures and stunning landscapes.

The ship’s Caribbean itineraries will include stops at ports not previously visited by other Icon Class ships, such as Aruba, Curacao, and Falmouth, Jamaica. While full details of the ship’s features are yet to be unveiled, Royal Caribbean has confirmed that Legend of the Seas will carry forward many of the groundbreaking attractions that have made the Icon Class a game-changer in the cruise industry. Guests can look forward to experiencing the heart-pounding Crown’s Edge thrill ride, the expansive Category 6 waterpark, and the innovative Swim & Tonic swim-up bar.

For those seeking a more exclusive experience, the adults-only Hideaway promises a tranquil retreat. At the same time, families can indulge in the ultimate luxury of the three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse suite. These features, combined with Royal Caribbean’s signature commitment to entertainment and dining excellence, ensure that Legend of the Seas will offer a vacation experience that caters to every preference and age group.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, expressed his enthusiasm for the new ship, stating, “Legend of the Seas is the next bold step in this exciting era of vacations and the continuation of the Icon Class legacy, and we look forward to bringing the revolutionary lineup of experiences to more families and adventurers across Europe, the Caribbean and beyond.”