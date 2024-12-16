A multimillion-dollar yacht collided with a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in Nassau, Bahamas, on December 11, 2024. The Royal Caribbean vessel involved in the incident was identified as the Allure of the Seas, one of the largest cruise ships in the world. The massive 225,282-gross-ton ship was docked at Nassau Cruise Port when a yacht, reportedly named Aurora, lost power and drifted into its stern.

Eyewitnesses aboard the Allure of the Seas described the moment of impact. One passenger shared on social media, “A yacht crashed into our cruise (Allure of the Seas) 12/11. Cruise is fine, yacht is not.” The collision resulted in a loud thud that caught the attention of many onboard, although some passengers reported not feeling the impact at all.

What Happened When The Yacht Collided With The Cruise Ship?

While the Allure of the Seas appeared to sustain only minor damage from the collision, the same cannot be said for the yacht. Video footage shows the yacht’s mast snapping off as it made contact with the cruise ship’s protruding lifeboats. The extent of the damage to the yacht’s hull and other systems is yet to be fully assessed.

The Allure of the Seas was amid a four-night Bahamas cruise from Miami, Florida, on December 9. Despite the unexpected event, the ship’s itinerary remained largely unchanged. After a brief delay in Nassau, the vessel continued its journey and returned to Miami as scheduled on December 13.

This crash has reignited discussions about maritime safety in busy cruise ports. While collisions of this nature are relatively rare, they do occur occasionally. In 2022, another Royal Caribbean ship, the Mariner of the Seas, was struck by a cargo vessel while docked in Freeport, Bahamas. Maritime experts emphasize the importance of proper navigation and power management for all vessels operating in crowded port areas. The incident serves as a reminder of the potential risks involved in maritime operations and the need for constant vigilance.