The frantic rush to the airport, the long security lines, and the ticking clock of your departure time — air travel can quickly become stressful when you’re cutting it close. While many travelers know to arrive at the airport early, they often overlook a critical detail: the cutoff times for checked baggage. Airlines have strict deadlines for accepting checked luggage. These times vary across carriers. Missing these deadlines could mean taking off without your belongings, even if you make it to the gate on time.

Recently, Delta Air Lines updated their minimum bag drop times for domestic flights. The carrier now implements a 45-minute cutoff for most U.S. airports from April 8, 2025. Delta explained to USA Today that the change was made “so Delta teams can ensure all customers have a great experience that begins with safety and continues with a clean, on-time and enjoyable flight with their bags.”

General Baggage Check-in Guidelines

Most major airlines recommend arriving at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights. The general rule for checking bags is at least 45 minutes before departure for domestic flights and 60 minutes for international flights. However, specific airports and airlines have their own requirements that travelers need to know before heading to the terminal.

Alaska Airlines Baggage Deadlines

Alaska Airlines enforces a 50-minute cutoff for checked baggage on most domestic flights. Travelers flying from King Salmon or Dillingham in Alaska face stricter requirements, needing to check bags at least 60 minutes before departure. For international flights, the minimum time is 60 minutes, with Guadalajara departures requiring 90 minutes advance check-in.

American Airlines Requirements

American Airlines maintains a 45-minute cutoff for domestic flights and 60 minutes for international flights. However, certain airports demand more time — 75 minutes for Delhi departures and 90 minutes for flights leaving St. Croix and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Travelers should check American’s website for location-specific guidelines to avoid unpleasant surprises.

Delta Air Lines now requires passengers to check bags at least 45 minutes before scheduled departure for most domestic flights. International flights require 60 minutes. Exceptions include New York’s JFK Airport (60 minutes) and Athens International Airport, which demand two hours for checked baggage. Delta recommends international travelers arrive 90-120 minutes before departure.

Southwest Airlines Approach

Southwest doesn’t specify an exact cutoff time for domestic flights but warns that baggage checked less than 45 minutes before departure is considered “Late Check.” While they try to get your late-checked bags on your flight, they won’t cover delivery charges if your luggage doesn’t arrive with you. For international flights, bags must be checked 60 minutes before departure, with Aruba departures requiring 75 minutes.

United Airlines Timeframes

United Airlines follows the 45-minute domestic and 60-minute international standard for most flights. Interestingly, California’s Mammoth Yosemite Airport only requires 30 minutes for baggage check-in, making it an exception to the general rule. Each airport in United’s network may have different requirements, so checking their website before travel is essential.