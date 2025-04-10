Delta Air Lines has changed its domestic baggage policy, affecting how early travelers must arrive at the airport. Starting April 8, 2025, passengers must drop off their checked bags at least 45 minutes before departure for domestic flights. This new requirement marks an important standardization of Delta’s baggage drop-off deadlines across most domestic airports, though some locations may have different timing requirements.

Why Delta Made The Baggage Policy Change

Delta representatives say this updated policy ensures that “all customers have a great experience that begins with safety and continues with a clean, on-time, and enjoyable flight with their bags.” The airline states that after extensive testing and data analysis, it anticipates minimal impact on travelers, as its research indicates that most passengers checking bags already do so more than 45 minutes before scheduled departures.

The policy change is part of Delta’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and maintain on-time performance across its extensive domestic network. While the 45-minute rule applies to most domestic airports, travelers should know that requirements vary at specific locations. For instance, New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport requires passengers with checked bags to arrive an hour before takeoff.

At Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, all passengers must check in 45 minutes before departure, regardless of whether they’re checking baggage. When planning your travel schedule, it’s essential to verify the specific requirements for your departure airport.

How This Affects Your Travel Plans

For those accustomed to cutting it close at the airport, this policy change means you’ll need to adjust your arrival time. Delta recommends arriving at the airport two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures.

If you’re traveling without checked baggage, the policy remains unchanged – you must still be checked in at least 30 minutes before departure. Additionally, all passengers must be at the gate and ready to board 15 minutes before departure. To adapt to this policy change, consider these practical steps: