Panama has reclaimed its throne as the world’s premier retirement destination for 2025. According to the latest Annual Global Retirement Index released by International Living, this Central American gem has once again captured the hearts of retirees worldwide.

Panama’s ascent to the top spot marks a triumphant return, having last held this coveted position in 2022. The country’s jump from fourth place in the 2024 rankings to first in 2025 demonstrates its ongoing commitment to creating an ideal environment for retirees.

What Makes Panama Stand Out?

Panama’s appeal lies in its combination of modern infrastructure, natural beauty, and retiree-friendly policies. The country offers a perfect fusion of First World amenities and tropical paradise. These qualities make it an irresistible choice for those seeking a comfortable and adventurous retirement.

Another of Panama’s most attractive features is its renowned pensionado program. This program offers significant benefits to retirees, including discounts on healthcare, utilities, entertainment, and even dining out. Retirees need only a verifiable monthly pension of at least $1,000 to qualify.

Furthermore, Panama boasts Latin America’s highest GDP per capita, providing a stable economic environment for retirees. The country’s infrastructure is impressive, with reliable high-speed internet, potable tap water, and well-maintained roads. These factors contribute significantly to the comfort and ease of living for retirees.

Plus, the country’s healthcare system is another major draw. With excellent hospitals and English-speaking doctors, retirees can feel confident about their medical care.

Diverse Living Options

Unlike many other tropical destinations, Panama lies entirely outside the hurricane belt. This geographical advantage provides peace of mind for retirees concerned about natural disasters.

Additionally, Panama offers a range of living environments to accommodate diverse tastes, such as the lively Panama City and peaceful beach towns such as Coronado, which has become a popular expat hub.