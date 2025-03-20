Season nine of Temptation Island was officially released on Mar. 12, bringing the hot and heavy series to Netflix. The reality dating show originally started on Fox in 2001 and aired for three seasons before being cancelled. It made its return after being picked up by USA Network in 2019 for five more seasons before ending in 2023. Temptation Island follows couples who are at a crossroads, testing their relationships by living separately on a tropical island, surrounded by attractive singles of the opposite sex.

Over the course of the season, they go on dates with the singles where they face the temptation of becoming romantically involved with someone else. At the end, each couple must decide whether to leave together, break up or start a new relationship with one of the singles. If that is not enough drama already, the couples are also shown recorded moments of their original partner potentially giving into the temptation.

While the show’s drama is what usually compels viewers, the tropical locations where all the action unfolds unsurprisingly also contribute to the appeal. Dating shows are often filmed at luxury villas to the point that they basically go hand-in-hand now. Temptation Island was shot on location in Kailua-Kona (or Kona), on the Big Island of Hawaii. Located on the west coast of the island, Kona is an unincorporated community and the second-largest settlement of Hawaii. The show has filmed in the area for its past few seasons before it was picked up by Netflix, specifically since 2019 with season five. Most of these later seasons were shot in Kailua-Kona while others may have taken place in Maui, Glamour reported. However, the show was filmed in Belize when it first began in 2001.

The main filming locations for season nine of Temptation Island take place between the women’s villa and the men’s villa. These luxurious vacation spots are available to visit for those interested in experiencing the island life (without the drama) themselves. Discover other filming locations from the reality dating show to visit here like the local restaurants and tourist sites the show’s cast visited.

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

(Kitera Dent/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: From the villas (excluding the women’s villa) to the restaurants and tourist attractions, most of the scenes in Temptation Island occur in Kona.

Best Time to Visit: The best time overall to visit Kona for fewer crowds, lower prices and weather that is still warm is during the shoulder seasons of either March-May or September-November. Summer is still great for a vacation in Kona but it is during the peak tourist season with hot weather, higher prices and busier beaches. Winter can be a busier time to visit Kona as well with many people looking to escape the cold. It also brings greater chances of storms and rougher conditions.

Transportation Options: The most convenient way to explore Kona and the Big Island is via a rental car. They are available at Kona International Airport (KOA) as well as Hilo International Airport. Taxis and rideshares are also available but can be expensive as they are limited. This can be inconvenient for those that plan to do a lot of sightseeing. The Hele-On Bus is the only public transit system, and it has limited routes and schedules. It is good for budget travelers but not ideal for exploring remote areas. Bikes and scooters are available for rent, while downtown Kona is walkable.

Kailua-Kona is one of the most popular tourist destinations on the Big Island of Hawaii. It’s known for its sunny weather, historic landmarks and stunning beaches. The region is world-famous for its high-quality Kona coffee that is grown in the volcanic soil of the Kona Coffee Belt. History also makes up the appeal of Kailua-Kona. Visit sites like Hulihe‘e Palace, a former residence for Hawaiian royalty built in 1838 that is now a museum. There are also beautiful historic parks like Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park, a once sacred place of refuge in ancient Hawaii, and Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park, which features beaches, ancient fish ponds and petroglyphs.

Things to Do: There are plenty of other activities in Kona besides visiting historic sites. Kona offers incredible beaches like Magic Sands Beach and Kahalu’u Beach Park, which is great for snorkeling with sea turtles. The town is also famous for its nighttime manta ray snorkeling and diving experiences. Additionally, the Temptation Island cast visited Kona Salt farm, which is available to tour. It is Hawaii’s only salt farm and the only one in the world that produces salt made from deep ocean waters 2,200 feet below the surface.

Where to Eat: One of the restaurants seen in the newest season of Temptation Island is Cheeky Tiki, a casual restaurant and tiki bar with a gorgeous view of the beach. The cast also visited Magics Beach Grill, a beachfront Hawaiian restaurant with farm fresh ingredients. The last main restaurant featured in Temptation Island to consider visiting is Sunset Kai Lanai. This restaurant, featuring fresh Hawaiian dishes, sits atop a bluff overlooking the pacific ocean. Those looking for dessert after having a delicious and authentic Hawaiian dinner should consider visiting Gypsea Gelato. This cute shop is perfect to stop by with Kona’s warm climate, as seen on the show when some of the cast visited.

Where to Stay: Previous lodging for the filming of Temptation Island season five was at The Lodge at Kaloko in Kona. The 5,000-square-foot property is located on three acres at the base of Mount Hualalai. This mountainous elevation provides the estate with cooler temperatures to enjoy. The Lodge at Kaloko can accommodate 15 guests with its five bedrooms and bathrooms. Prices range from $2,000 – $3,000 a night.

The ‘Temptation Island’ Villas

The women of Temptation Island’s main cast live together in a villa along with single male contestants while their original male partners live in a separate villa along with single female contestants. Here is more about the featured villas.

The Women’s Villa

The women of the Netflix series stayed at the luxury vacation home Wander Puako Bay in Waima. The two-acre property owned by Wander sleeps 14 and includes amenities like a heated private pool, tennis court, sand volleyball court, BBQ area, outdoor dining area, game room and guest house, as well as outdoor showers, ocean views and more. The prices and booking for the property are not currently available, but a similar property called Wander Kona Bay Shores in Kona is priced as $3,000 to $8,000 a night for up to 12 people, Elite Daily shared.

The Men’s Villa

Temptation Island’s main male cast stayed at Hokukano Bayhouse near Keauhou Bay in North Kona. This estate accommodates up to 14 guests on a 39,000-square foot lot. It features amenities such as a 70ft long outdoor pool and hot tub as well as access to the ocean and water sport equipment. It also features spa services, a private boat and a private chef for additional fees. The property is available for booking at $4,000 a night.

Additional Villa

The Hawaii 4019 vacation home in Kona is featured near the end of season nine of Temptation Island when it is visited by one of the couples. The property accommodates 10 with four bedrooms and bathrooms. Other featured amenities include a swimming pool, jacuzzi, private lanai, grill, ocean view and more. Prices are not available without getting a quote from The Coconut Traveler traveling agency.