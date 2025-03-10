Meghan Markle‘s latest Netflix project, With Love, Meghan, has captivated viewers with its charming depiction of the Duchess of Sussex in her cozy kitchen and stunning garden. The show follows Meghan Markle as she prepares delicious meals and hosts friends like Mindy Kaling for afternoon tea. The series boasts a gorgeous set against the backdrop of her picturesque Montecito home. However, there’s an interesting twist. Despite the show’s glamorous setting, it’s not filmed at Meghan and Prince Harry’s personal residence.

The Farmhouse That Became Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show Set

Instead, With Love, Meghan was filmed just a stone’s throw away from the couple’s home in Montecito, California. The property, known as the Cipolla farmhouse, is owned by philanthropists Tom and Sherrie Cipolla. The stunning estate, valued at an estimated $8 million, boasts four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The estate spans 4,500 square feet.

The property is on a five-acre plot, where mature avocado and lemon trees frame views of Santa Ynez Mountain, creating the ideal Southern California ambiance that serves as the backdrop for the series. Though it may not be the real home of Meghan Markle, the Cipolla farmhouse is undeniably fit for a royal.

The gorgeous kitchen, lush garden, and tranquil setting all make it seem like a paradise. The house plays a starring role in the show, complementing Markle’s lifestyle as she entertains and showcases her culinary skills. And if you’ve fallen in love with the space while watching the series, you’re in luck; you can actually rent it.

Your Chance To Stay On The Set

For those eager to experience the luxury of With Love, Meghan, the Cipolla farmhouse is available for rent. You can inquire about booking the property by contacting Montecito Orchard Private Estate on Instagram. The combination of upscale amenities, stunning views, and Montecito’s beauty makes this property a wonderful escape for anyone wanting to experience the California dream.