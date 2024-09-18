When most people think of Anaheim, California, their minds automatically drift to Disneyland — a sprawling kingdom of theme park magic that attracts millions of visitors yearly. But on a recent family trip, I discovered that this small city, just outside of Los Angeles, has more to offer than you’d expect. While Disney remains the big draw, the under-the-radar spots and surprising experiences make Anaheim a great place for your next family adventure.

A Perfect Home Base

During our time in Anaheim, The Viv Hotel quickly became a standout aspect of our trip, blending comfort and excitement into the perfect base for our adventures. The hotel exudes a modern, boutique charm with a lively ambiance, making it a vibrant hub for theme park enthusiasts and those looking to explore the local area. Its sleek design and energetic atmosphere set the tone for a dynamic stay beyond the usual hotel experience, adding a touch of sophistication to our travels. And listen, if you’re traveling with people who think the hotel doesn’t matter — those are not your people.

One of the highlights was the rooftop restaurant, Top of The V, where we savored creative Spanish dishes inspired by the culinary traditions of the Basque Country. With Chef Beas at the helm, each dish was a masterpiece that we could witness coming to life in the open kitchen. The restaurant’s inviting atmosphere, coupled with breathtaking views of the Southern California sunset, provided the ideal setting for unwinding after a day of exploration. From the food to the views, everything at The Viv Hotel felt curated to enhance our experience in Anaheim.

From Local Food Halls To Nature Trails

Anaheim has an intriguing local scene beyond the glitzy facades of theme parks. Take Downtown Anaheim, for example, specifically the Anaheim Packing District, which has become a bustling food hall filled with local vendors serving eclectic dishes. My family and I made a leisurely lunch by sampling bites from various stalls — fresh sushi, decadent grilled cheese, and bubble tea for the kids. With live music filling the air and twinkling string lights above, the Packing District felt like a hidden gem, where locals mix with tourists for a relaxed yet vibrant experience.

For a more off-the-beaten-path vibe, we found ourselves at the Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center. It’s not massive, but it offers a surprisingly deep dive into the history and culture of Anaheim — something I didn’t expect from a city so synonymous with amusement parks.

Perhaps the biggest surprise came when we stumbled upon the Oak Canyon Nature Center, just a short drive from the city’s main attractions. This 58-acre park is tucked into the foothills, offering a quiet retreat from the busy streets. The trails are gentle enough for families but scenic enough to make you forget you’re still in the middle of Orange County. We spent a peaceful afternoon walking among oak trees, spotting wildlife, and burning some energy away.

While Disney will always be Anaheim’s crown jewel, the city’s lesser-known attractions, stunning hotels, locals, and tasty food make it unexpectedly a great place for your next family vacation — and, of course, the happiest place on earth.