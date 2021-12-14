Here's A Recap Of Our Top 10 Travel Stories On Travel Noire This Year

Another year is coming to an end, and the travel stories this year were…interesting, to say the least.

Certainly, there were no shortage of “no home training” stories. Whether it was Delta (where a woman was recently, allegedly, caught breastfeeding her cat) or RyanAir, no airline was safe from nightmare passenger stories. And it goes without saying that the vast majority of these stories involved people who had issues wearing a mask.

For God’s sake, people, these airline employees aren’t playing with you. Put your mask on.

That said, there was also no shortage of positive travel stories, too. There was the story of the Black expat who went from a 9-to-5 to living her dream life in Jamaica. There was the story of the Twitter petition that begged for “adults-only” flights, and how #BlackTwitter came through with the necessary shade and hilarity. And then there was the story of the Black Girl Magic tours in Atlanta that celebrated the beauty of Black women and sisterhood in a unique, fun way.

We’ve collected the top 10 travel stories featuring the good, the bad, and the ugly — from mixtapes to travel-themed baby showers, from entering new spaces to sparking new conversations about safety, it’s safe to say that 2021 was quite the year for Black travel.