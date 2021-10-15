Here's A Look Inside Cardi B's Dominican Republic Mansion Gifted By Offset

Cardi B. is giving her fans a peek inside her Dominican Republic mansion gifted to her by her husband Offset for her 29th birthday.

The “WAP” singer told her more than 112 million Instagram followers that she’s been wanting a rental property in the Caribbean for a long time.

“For a hot minute now I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations) but I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments,” she stated.

Turns out she was wrong and Offet was listening to her the whole time. He finally purchased her a seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom 8,000-square-foot mansion in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.

“For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talking to you about it. Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack, and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this,” she continued on her appreciation post.

It’s unclear how much he spent, but the hillside mansion was previously listed for $1.49 million, as The New York Post reported.

In the more than one-minute clip Cardi posted on social media, you can see that the home is surrounded by trees with breathtaking views. There’s also a ton of greenery, a hammock, and a luxury pool on the ground floor. There’s a separate studio and the rooftop is another place where people can lounge.

The rapper mentioned that this home is a rental property, and while there are no details just yet about how to rent out Cardi B’s Dominican Republic mansion, it’s currently listed on Airbnb for $838 a night.

