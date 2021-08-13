You Can Vacay Like Your Fave Reality Stars Through Hotels.com 'Destination Drama'

Dreaming of vacationing like some of your favorite reality TV characters? Well, hotels.com ‘Destination Drama’ campaign brings the chance to stay in a luxurious 1-acre property filled with pure bliss. The catch, you have to be deemed the most dramatic group of friends on the internet.

The ‘Destination Drama’ campaign was designed for all those over-the-top friends, with eye-rolling texts and sidebar group chats. The reality show-inspired stay in Palm Desert, California, valued at $50K, includes a lazy river, confessional booth and a recap reel of the weekend’s juiciest moments.

“Your friends may be dramatic, but booking your trip doesn’t have to be. You can’t go wrong with Hotels.com,” the company said in a statement.

Photo Credit: Hotels.com Courtesy

“Trying to make a group trip happen is, well, an ordeal—from budgets to locale to the friend who refuses to take PTO. So, we created ‘Destination Drama,’ an ode to our “Can’t Go Wrong” ad campaign that reminds people that booking with Hotels.com is anything but dramatic,” said Shannon Lovich, head of PR and communications, North America. “With free cancellation on most bookings, thousands of properties to choose from, and rewards earned on every night, you really can’t go wrong,” she added.

According to Hotels.com, promising reality-stars can submit screenshots of their dramatic attempt at booking a group vacay here by Aug. 18 at 12 a.m. CT.

One group, of between four and six friends, will be selected to star in this luxurious vacation. The trip includes three nights at a 6,000 sq. ft. vacation rental in Palm Desert, CA, and a custom “confessional room” will be on property for everyone to dish the dirt and spill the tea.

Each member of the dramatic travel crew will get a $1,000 stipend to use for airfare or other “travel expenses” (aka bubbly).

“Budding reality stars can self-record their dramatic trip confessions in a high-tech confessional booth. Hotels.com will be sending you the pilot episode post-stay. All those things that you should not have said on camera will be spliced into your very own highlight reel of the weekend’s juiciest moments.”

The most drama-filled crew will be selected and notified by Aug. 20, 2021. Must be 21+ to apply.