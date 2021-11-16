Inside Jeannie Mai And Jeezy's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

When The Real talk show co-host Jeannie Mai revealed she was pregnant by husband and rapper Jeezy in September, social media went absolutely insane. As the couple inches closer to welcoming their new bundle of joy, the Jenkins celebrated with a travel-themed shower with family and friends over the weekend.

According to E! News, the new-mom-to-be and her husband celebrated with 50 guests, including The Real co-host Adrienne Houghton and her husband, Israel Houghton, as well as former The Talk co-host Elaine Welteroth, DJ Ruckus and Too Faced co-founders Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson.

“It was our first-ever baby shower for Baby Jenkins, and we had the best time,” Jeannie Mai told E! News. “We wanted it to be travel-themed, since every discussion about Baby J took place on many of our adventures around the world. We invited the special people in our lives, guys and girls, and enjoyed the warm day overlooking Los Angeles. We were so thankful to share this with family and friends.”

From the photos on Jeannie’s IG page, guests were treated to cute travel decorations, including faux passports scattered around the tables, travel pictures of the couple from around the world, a colorful multitiered globe and luggage cake, and more. There were also stacks of vintage suitcases placed around the room, as well as beautiful balloon installations— all curated by Los Angeles based Pop Social Life.

During the event, there was a catered sit down lunch with flavors from around the globe. Guests dined on Indian-inspired chicken Marsala, Mediterranean staples like hummus, French green beans, and salmon with house-made chimichurri.

“I wanted the shower to make everyone feel appreciated, whether they were parents or not,” Jeannie explained to E! News. “We are so busy these days, and I hadn’t seen some of my friends since the days I thought I would never be a mom, so it was special to celebrate our life decision.”

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy made the choice of not knowing their baby’s gender until birth, but they did let baby shower guests take turns making predictions based on Jeannie’s pregnancy cravings.

“As we count down these last few weeks, I’m emotional, realizing how our life is about to be changed forever,” she said in her Instagram post from the shower.