If you’re a fan of forbidden love stories, you may already be aware of the hit films in The Culpables trilogy, originally penned by Argentine author Mercedes Ron. Now, the popular Spanish-language franchise is being adapted for English speaking audiences, with the recent release of My Fault: London. You can likely surmise from the title that this recent release is a recreation of 2023’s Culpa Mía, which takes the enduring tale of forbidden teenage love and brings it to the titular UK capital. Whether you’re a massive fan of the original movie, or just itching to see the trilogy unfold on the streets of London, you may find yourself interested in visiting some of the key shooting locations.

Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive guide to My Fault: London‘s many production locations, as well as a few tips on how to squeeze the most out of your time in the swinging city. We’ll cover all the best restaurants, day trips and tourist attraction the area has to offer while outlining a few tricks that might lead you directly into the kind of romantic encounter you normally only see on the silver screen. With any luck, your romance won’t be plagued with as many roadblocks as Nick and Noah – though that would certainly breed its own excitement.

Fall In Love With London, England Like Nick and Noah

Key Scenes: As the title of the film implies, nearly all of the scenes in My Fault: London were captured in and around England’s capital. Nick and Noah’s home can be found in the upscale Mill Hill neighborhood of Northern London, while the young couples’ first kiss takes place in Queen Elizabeth Car Park in Stratford. The car racing scenes and explosive climax were shot in Kent and Southwark, respectively. Only one major scene – Nick and Noah’s family trip to Spain, was shout outside of the London area. That brief excursion was filmed on a beach in Tenerife.

Best Time To Visit: London is a beautiful and vibrant city, rich with stark changes in season. Most locals will tell you that the best time to visit is in the mild weathered months of mid-spring or mid-autumn, though there’s a lot to be said about the area during Christmas as well. There are loads of seasonal activities in the thriving cultural hub, as long as you’re careful to dress for the occasion.

Transportation Options: London is known for its robust transportation grid, which offers plenty of buses, trains and cable cars to navigate the city. If you’re looking to explore all of the My Fault: London filming locations, you’d be well advised to rent a vehicle for logistical reasons. Otherwise, you can likely enjoy all that London has to offer while getting by with public vehicles or taxis and rideshare apps.

Since My Fault: London is still so fresh, there aren’t any official production tours available for super-fans of the Amazon Prime original just yet. Still, the film has the potential to become a classic romance adventure, meaning full-scale production tours may soon arrive in the square mile. Of course, you’re always welcome to embark upon your own self-guided tour by investigating the many shooting locations for photo opportunities, souvenirs and memorable moments. If you’re a serious film and television fan, you should be sure to make the most out of your time in London by checking out some of the official tours that are offered in the city, however, including those for Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey, Doctor Who and the entire Harry Potter film franchise.

Even if you have little interest in finding My Fault: London filming locations, there’s plenty to enjoy about The Big Smoke, as the bustling city is considered the cultural epicenter of the entire UK. Here, you’ll find plenty of shops, historical sites and experiences which will surely leave you in a hurry to book a follow-up vacation. First-time visitors should be sure not to miss sights like Buckingham Palace, the British Museum and the Borough Market, where a variety of local vendors and craftsmen sell seasonal treats. The first thing you should do after dropping your bags at the hotel is taking a ride on the London Eye ferris wheel, which gives you a full picturesque view of the city.

Things To Do: Whether you’re a My Fault: London super-fan or not, the city has tons of nightlife, history and excitement around every corner. Sports fans will especially find themselves right at home in London, as there are welcoming bars and pubs on every corner where soccer (football, to the locals) and other sporting events can be voraciously celebrated. If you time your trip just right, you might even be able to stop in at Wembley, StoneX or Emirates Stadium to catch a game in person. History buffs will find themselves naturally drawn toward the Natural History Museum, which houses treasures from all over the world, while animal and nature lovers will want to immerse themselves in the Chessington World of Adventures Resort. No matter where your interests lie, you’ll find that London has plenty to explore for a full family, a girls trip or even a solo traveler looking for love on the racetrack.

Where To Eat: As stated above, London’s bars and pubs are the main attraction when it comes to nightlife. Of course, if you’re looking for a more well-rounded meal than some bar nuts and a plate of fish and chips, you may want to settle down for the evening in a fine dining establishment. Some of England’s most beloved eateries include Ottolenghi Spitalfields, 64 Old Compton Street and the Chiltern Firehouse, which boasts a Michelin star. Don’t fret if you find difficulty scoring a reservation at any of these ritzy locations, however, as there are plenty of affordable favorites scattered throughout the city. Just know that there’s more to life than the massive feasts curated by Nick’s wealthy aristocrat father in My Fault: London.

Where To Stay: As you can surely imagine, London offers tons of excellent hotel accommodations, to support visitors of all economic status. If your main concern is saving money, which could better be spent on food, fun and local adventures, don’t shy away from chain hotels such as the Travelodge, Hilton or Holiday Inn. If money’s not an object and you are looking to live large like the Leister family, you may want to check out some upscale stays like Presidential Apartments, Strand Palace and the Park Plaza London Riverbank, which overlooks the water. These hotels will place you right in the center of town, so you won’t miss a moment of the action. If you’re lucky, they may even provide the exact romantic backdrop you need to set the scene for your exciting getaway.