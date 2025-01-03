2025 is shaping up to be a milestone in the evolution of high-end hospitality. Visionary hoteliers and renowned architects collaborate to create spaces that pamper guests and immerse them in local cultures and nature. These new establishments will cater to the changing preferences of luxury travelers who seek more than just lavish accommodations.

Luxury travelers desire authentic experiences and meaningful connections with their surroundings. These explorers also desire to indulge in responsible luxury that respects and preserves local ecosystems and communities. Let’s look at the top ten luxury hotel openings expected to make a splash in 2025.

Laikipia X andBeyond Suyian Lodge – Kenya

Opening in July 2025, andBeyond will expand its portfolio of lodges in Kenya. Their new exclusive property is on the 44,000-acre Suyian Conservancy in northwestern Laikipia. As the sole luxury lodge and tented camp operator in the conservancy, the hotel will offer guests a unique opportunity to experience the region’s rich biodiversity while supporting critical conservation efforts. The Laikipia-Ewaso ecosystem is home to one of Kenya’s densest concentrations of wildlife. These include numerous globally threatened mammals such as Grevy’s zebra, reticulated giraffes, lions, cheetahs, and almost half of Kenya’s black rhino population.

Nekajui, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve – Liberia, Costa Rica

Nekajui, set to open in early 2025, will be Costa Rica’s first ultra-luxury Ritz-Carlton Reserve property. Perched on rugged cliffs overlooking the North Pacific coast and nestled among 1,400 acres of unspoiled dry tropical rainforest in the exclusive resort community of Peninsula Papagayo, this luxury property is the ultimate getaway for nature lovers and adventure-seekers. Large rooms with stunning ocean views, gourmet restaurants serving regional specialties, and fun things to do that highlight the area’s wildlife and natural beauty are all on the menu.

Palm House – Palm Beach, Florida

January 2025 will see the grand opening of the much-anticipated 79-room Palm House. This is the first new hotel for London-based L+R Hotels in four years. The property marries Palm Beach’s timeless style with modern luxury in a seamless fusion of whimsical and charming modernism. Murano glass chandeliers, white tuxedoed bartenders, and hourly Evian sprays in the pool cabanas are what guests can anticipate. Notable artists like Slim Aarons, Tim MacPherson, Dean West, and Brad Walls contribute to the eye-catching artwork. Located in Palm Beach, Palm House is expected to set a new standard for luxury and provide a visual feast.

One&Only Moonlight Basin – Big Sky, Montana

One&Only will make its highly anticipated U.S. debut in Big Sky, Montana, with the opening of Moonlight Basin in 2025. This 190-acre resort, designed by architect Olson Kundig, will offer an all-season haven for luxury travelers. During winter, guests can enjoy world-class skiing with gondola access to the Madison Base. The resort will focus on mountain biking, hiking, and fly fishing in warmer months. One of the most intriguing features is a whiskey shack hidden within the woods, adding a touch of rustic charm to the modern offerings. With its stunning natural setting and commitment to providing unique experiences, One&Only Moonlight Basin is poised to become a premier destination for luxury adventure seekers.

Silversea Hotel – Puerto Williams, Chile

Silversea Cruises is venturing into land-based accommodations with a 150-room hotel in Puerto Williams, Chile, set to open for the winter 2025 season. As the world’s southernmost town, Puerto Williams offers an unparalleled gateway to the wonders of Antarctica. This unique property will provide luxury travelers with a comfortable base to embark on once-in-a-lifetime Antarctic expeditions. The hotel’s design and amenities are expected to reflect Silversea’s renowned attention to detail and commitment to luxury while paying homage to its surroundings’ rugged beauty.

Chateau De La Commaraine: Pommard – Burgundy, France

Philanthropist Denise Dupre is behind the transformation of Chateau de la Commaraine, parts of which date back to 1112 C.E., into a 37-room luxury hotel. The hotel will open its doors in late 2025. The property aims to fill the gap in high-end accommodations in this part of Burgundy. The hotel will feature a spa and two restaurants serving the biodynamic wines the surrounding estate produces. With its rich history and focus on local gastronomy, Chateau de la Commaraine will give guests an authentic and luxurious Burgundian experience.

Casina Cinquepozzi – Puglia, Italy

Jewelry designer Thelma West and former Apple executive Stefano Liotta will open Casina Cinquepozzi, a reimagining of an 18th-century farmhouse near Putignano in Puglia. This 10-room hotel will showcase a “breezy, coastal-Italian touch.” It is poised to become a hidden gem in Italy’s heel. The property’s intimate size and focus on design promise a unique and personalized luxury experience for guests looking to explore this less-traveled region of Italy.

Rosewood Miyakojima – Japan

Opening in March 2025, Rosewood Miyakojima will mark Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ debut in Japan. Located on the small Japanese island of Miyakojima, this Piet Boon-designed property will feature 55 villa accommodations. The resort will offer a wide range of experiences including Eastern medicine spa treatments. There will also be calligraphy lessons with local artists and encounters with sea turtles through their conservation program. Plus, guests can explore the island’s natural wonders, like the nearby Sunayama Beach stone arch and the Higashi-Hennazaki Cape lighthouse.

Brenners Park – Baden-Baden, Germany

The Oetker family is reviving the iconic Brenners Park hotel in Baden-Baden, close to the Black Forest. This historic property has been a fixture of the spa town since the 1870s. It is undergoing a significant renovation and will reopen in 2025. Visitors can expect a modern twist on the traditional European grand hotel experience. The renovated Brenners Park, with its historic charm and convenient location, has all the makings of a top-tier German hotel once again.

Amanvari – Baja Peninsula, Mexico

Aman Hotels will make its Mexican debut in winter 2025 with the opening of Amanvari on the East Cape of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. This ultra-luxe property will be part of the wider Costa Palmas private beachfront development between the Sierra de la Laguna mountain range and the ocean. Designed by architects Heah & Co., Amanvari will feature twenty bi-level pavilions with floor-to-ceiling windows. It will also boast terraces, and wraparound sundecks, some with cantilevered pools. The resort will offer three restaurants, a library, a lounge, a 30m infinity pool, and an Aman spa.