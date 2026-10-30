When Swiss International Air Lines changed a flight connection for six travelers flying from Boston to Geneva via Zurich in July 2026, Marcia Hannon went looking for help. The new connection was too tight for the group, whose members were in their 70s and 80s. The phone number printed on their tickets was disconnected, and she spent more than an hour in the airline’s online chat without moving up the queue. She then searched Google for a customer-service number and reached someone who said he could change the flights and refund the original tickets.

The purported agent emailed her a credit card authorization form bearing the airline’s logo. Soon after Hannon signed it, American Express alerted her to a $4,500 charge from a digital marketplace unaffiliated with Swiss. The card issuer flagged the suspicious transaction before processing it. Hannon had called a scammer, according to an October 27 investigation by The Points Guy’s ombudsman columnist, Michelle Couch-Friedman. The case was among several involving fraudulent customer-service numbers appearing in Google search results.

How Scammers Manipulate Google AI Search Results With Fake Numbers

In her investigation, Couch-Friedman found that scammers had planted fake travel-support numbers in PDF files and pages hosted on compromised websites. The material appeared in regular Google results and in its AI Overviews and AI Mode, sometimes labeled as an airline’s special escalation number.

For example, a search for Swiss flight problems led Google’s AI Mode to recommend a supposed “Primary US escalation line” that routed callers to scammers. The cited source was a compromised fertility clinic website. Another result drew on material from a hacked University of California, Merced page.

Rutgers University also appeared prominently in searches about airline refunds and flight changes. After Couch-Friedman alerted Rutgers, its IT staff found and removed fraudulent files on its website. Other examples included a fake Royal Caribbean number linked to a compromised federal government webpage and an Expedia support number sourced from spam hosted on Google.com.

The investigation found that even a result from a .edu or .gov domain could lead travelers to a fraudulent number. Google’s AI-generated responses sometimes displayed the numbers directly, allowing users to call without opening the linked pages. A Google spokesperson told The Points Guy, “We’re continuing to roll out updates that make our spam-fighting systems even stronger.” Google said its systems detect and remove spam and encouraged users to report suspicious results.

How To Verify Airline Customer Service Numbers And Avoid Scams

The Federal Trade Commission recommends contacting airlines through their official websites, apps, or customer-service channels. Travelers at an airport can speak directly with airline personnel. Instead of calling a number from a search result, go to the airline’s official website and find its contact page.

Examine the source of any phone number. A university, government office, or unrelated website offering an airline’s “priority” or “escalation” line is a warning sign. Another warning sign is an agent demanding a gift card, wire transfer, or password to fix a reservation. Legitimate airline agents may request a booking reference or payment information, so verify whom you’re speaking with before sharing either. If the instructions sound unusual, hang up and contact the airline through its verified channels.

Anyone who has disclosed card details or authorized a suspicious payment should immediately contact the card issuer or bank and ask about stopping or reversing the charge. The FTC also advises changing passwords for exposed accounts and enabling two-factor authentication. If you shared a booking reference, alert the airline so it can help protect the reservation. Travelers can report suspected fraud to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov and flag inaccurate Google AI Overviews using the thumbs-down feedback option.