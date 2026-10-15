If you’re fond of American Express’ Centurion Lounges, the premium airport experience is getting bigger at four major airports by the end of 2028.

According to a press release from the financial services company, new Centurion Lounges are coming to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR). The former is slated to open in 2027 and, upon completion, will be the largest Centurion Lounge in American Express’ collection, at over 30,000 square feet. It will be located in Terminal A and span two floors. A nod to the state’s Italian community, there will also be a “Pine Barrens-inspired Terrace Bar [where] guests can enjoy gelato, Italian pastries, and Italian-inspired cocktails.”

Additionally, notable for foodies, the Culinary Collective by The Centurion Lounge will offer dishes from world-renowned chefs, including Kwame Onwuachi, Mashama Bailey, and others.

The forthcoming LHR lounge is scheduled to open in Terminal 5 in 2028. It will be 9,000 square feet and, when it opens, will be the second Centurion Lounge at that airport.

In addition to the new openings, American Express is upgrading its existing lounges at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The PHL location will double in size, from 6,000 to 12,000 square feet. Meanwhile, the IAH lounge will expand significantly from 8,000 to 23,000 square feet.

What Does This Mean For Travelers?

The two new lounges and the updated ones will be heavily influenced by the destinations that they’re in. Naturally, in the four locations, American Express-eligible card members will be able to enjoy what the Centurion Lounge is known for: premier amenities and dining options.

With the EWR location opening, American Express will have a Centurion Lounge at all three of New York City’s major airports (EWR, JFK, and LGA), a convenient bonus for tri-state area travelers.

American Express disclosed that the PHL Centurion Lounge will temporarily close on October 16 and is expected to be fully renovated by 2027’s end.

About The American Express Centurion Lounge

The Centurion Lounge has 33 locations worldwide. These luxe airport lounges are part of American Express’ larger network, which includes Lufthansa Lounges, Delta Sky Clubs, and more. Officially known as the American Express Global Lounge Collection, cardholders have “access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries.”