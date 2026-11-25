Atlanta’s dining scene is always evolving. As longtime restaurants and beloved institutions become part of the city’s culinary legacy, a new generation of chefs and restaurant concepts is helping carry its food traditions forward. At the center of that work is a familiar idea: that a good meal can bring people together, keep cultural traditions alive, and give them room to grow.

For Executive Chef Daisy Williams, that means bringing her own perspective to the table at Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails, inside Midtown Atlanta’s Kimpton Shane Hotel. Originally from St. Louis, Williams was drawn to Atlanta by the city’s unmistakable energy and the sense of possibility she felt there. Now, she’s channeling that connection into a menu that blends Southern and soul food influences with a touch of Midwest inspiration.

Set inside a stylish boutique hotel in the heart of Midtown, Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails gives visitors another reason to pull up a chair. Williams’ approach is rooted in the comfort and connection of a shared meal, with dishes that honor familiar flavors while making room for something new.

A Midtown Home Base Worth Knowing

Kimpton Shane Hotel

Tucked into Midtown, The Shane Hotel puts guests within easy reach of several parts of Atlanta. Atlantic Station is less than a 10-minute drive away, while Buckhead is roughly 10 to 15 minutes north. Downtown and neighborhoods farther south and east are also within reach, making the hotel a convenient starting point for visitors with plans scattered across the city.

The hotel’s personality comes through in its thoughtfully designed interiors and two social spaces, Aveline Lounge & Terrace and Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails. Both take on a moody, inviting atmosphere in the evening, making it easy to envision meeting friends for cocktails or dinner without heading elsewhere. The guest rooms carry a similar sense of ease, with generous space to unpack and, particularly in the corner rooms, sweeping views of Midtown. Whether you’re in Atlanta for a few days of meetings or a weekend catching up with friends, The Shane makes a strong case for spending time at the hotel itself.

Meet Chef Daisy

Williams’ connection to Atlanta began with a visit that wasn’t meant to be much more than a stop along the way. While in town during a layover, she had an unexpected dining experience that caught her attention: a server asked whether she wanted to add a fried lobster tail to her meal. Williams was struck by the sense of possibility she felt in Atlanta and the visibility of Black culture throughout the city. It introduced her to Atlanta’s distinctive energy, which stayed with her.

Now, as executive chef at Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails, she’s bringing her own culinary perspective to a city whose food scene has long been shaped by the people, traditions, and flavors that make it distinct.

When describing the menu, Williams calls it a “diverse representation of Atlanta,” with “a little bit of luxury, Southern and soul” and some Midwest influence mixed in. The description makes room for both where she’s from and the city she’s now cooking in.

What Atlanta Tastes Like To Chef Daisy

Kimpton Shane Hotel

The menu’s mix of Southern, soul food, and Midwest influences comes through in dishes that feel familiar without being predictable. A few stood out during dinner, starting with the braised short rib, served with a cola demi and Blue Island smoked Gouda grits. The rich, slow-braised meat paired with the creamy, smoky grits made for a particularly satisfying combination. The whole fried snapper was another highlight, as was the herb-roasted chicken.

One dish I didn’t get to try but have already added to my list for a return visit is the collard green fried rice. St. Louis has its own recognizable style of Chinese American fried rice, a local favorite with its own following. The idea of bringing that Midwestern connection together with a Southern staple like collard greens caught my attention. It’s one of the menu items I’m most curious to try next time and an interesting example of the cultural influences that can meet in a single dish.

That spirit carries through the rest of the menu, from the Sunday Morning Cornbread with whipped honey butter and sweet potato biscuits to the fried lobster bites and Soul Eggrolls, which combine smoky collard greens, mac and cheese, and rum sweet potato. For dessert, guests can finish with Mama’s Lemon Icebox Cake or the Chocolate Flowerpot, alongside options like honey buttermilk panna cotta and Georgia peach sorbet.

Dinner, Drinks, And A Midtown Stay

Atlanta has no shortage of reasons to get out and explore, but The Shane makes staying in equally appealing. Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails is the cozy dining den downstairs, where Chef Daisy Williams and her team bring their take on Southern and soul food traditions to the table. Upstairs, Aveline Lounge & Terrace is the best spot to settle in for a nightcap. Add the hotel’s intimate atmosphere, thoughtful design, and Midtown views, and heading back out into the city suddenly feels a lot less urgent.