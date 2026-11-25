Grandparents taking their grandchildren to Mexico this holiday season may need to dig through the family’s birth records before heading to the airport. Some hotels now require documentation spanning three generations to establish the relationship between an adult guest and the children accompanying them. Even travelers who have paid for their accommodations in full could encounter problems at check-in.

A decree published on November 13, 2026, in the Diario Oficial de la Federación amended Mexico’s General Tourism Law and took effect nationwide the following day. The Senate approved the changes on October 7 with 104 votes in favor and none against, according to PAX News, and President Claudia Sheinbaum signed the decree on November 10, the published decree shows.

What Mexico’s New Hotel Check-In Law Requires

The two new provisions, X Bis and X Ter, direct tourism businesses to follow prevention protocols set by the authorities. Businesses must ask tourists accompanying minors for official documents proving kinship, parental authority, guardianship, or custody. “Otherwise, they must be denied service and the relevant investigative authorities will be notified,” the decree states, translated from Spanish.

Aviation International News reports that the law covers tourism service providers, including hotels, resorts, and transportation companies such as aircraft operators. VisasNews adds that the checks apply to services delivered in person or online. The amendment grew out of proposals from federal deputies Rocío Abreu Artiñano and Tania Palacios Kuri, and the Chamber of Deputies passed it by a vote of 451 in April 2025.

“Exploitation cannot hide behind a reservation, a hotel room, or a trip,” said Palacios Kuri, who chairs the chamber’s Tourism Committee, in Spanish remarks Crónica published after the Senate vote.

Hyatt told travel partners in a November 23 notice, which Travel Market Report covered the next day, that the requirements apply across its Mexican properties, including all Hyatt Inclusive Collection resorts. Guests who booked before the law took effect must also comply, and staff will review their documents on arrival before completing check-in. If guests cannot establish their relationship to the child, “the resort may deny lodging,” the notice warns. Existing cancellation and no-show policies remain in effect.

Documentation Requirements Vary Across Mexican Resorts

With no complete list of accepted documents in the decree, resorts have written their own, and parental consent letters divide them most. Hotel Xcaret México in the Riviera Maya says a letter from the parents does not meet the requirements on its own. Hotel NYX Cancun applies the same rule to handwritten and notarized letters alike. In Nuevo Vallarta, Marival Emotions Resort & Suites accepts a written travel authorization from grandparents, provided it comes with the adult’s government-issued identification, the child’s birth certificate, and copies of both parents’ identification.

NYX asks for the original and a copy of the child’s birth certificate, the child’s passport (if available), the accompanying adult’s identification, and documents proving the relationship. Xcaret tells grandparents to bring the child’s birth certificate along with the birth certificate of the parent who connects them, and it says different last names do not automatically prevent check-in.

At Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, adults who are neither the child’s parent nor legal guardian complete a travel and accommodation authorization form, and foreign-issued records need legalization or an apostille, with a Spanish translation for any document in another language. Xcaret, by contrast, may accept equivalent foreign documents without requiring apostilles or official translations in every case.

What Families Should Know Before Traveling To Mexico

Hotel registration requirements are separate from immigration procedures. The U.S. Department of State advises that some countries require notarized parental permission when children travel internationally with adults other than their parents or legal guardians. Travel Market Report notes that it remains unclear whether hotels will accept photocopies or digital versions of official documents.

Lori Gold, a Playa del Carmen travel advisor who founded Explore More Mexico, has raised concerns for grandparents, single parents, and blended families. She told Travel Market Report that the industry will need to “give this a little time before we really understand what it means in practice.”

With no standard policy across properties, Hyatt is directing travel advisors to send clients straight to their resort to confirm documents before arrival. At Hotel NYX Cancun, a family turned away for missing paperwork recovers only what the cancellation and refund terms at the time of booking allow.