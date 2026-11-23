After getting a new or renewed passport, many travelers are eager to catch their next flight. But for Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) members, not updating their membership(s) with their new passport information before heading to the airport can cause difficulties and delays instead of breezing through TSA PreCheck and Global Entry.

Provided by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), TTPs are expedited security screening options when leaving or entering the United States. Tens of millions of U.S. passports are issued every year, and naturally, renewing and replacing the travel identification document is fairly common. However, it’s important that TTP members who want to maintain access to expedited airport screening lanes keep their information up to date. One’s passport number, issue date, and expiration date change when they renew or replace their passport, and they must update their Global Entry membership with the new information.

When you get a new passport, you’re also issued a new passport number. Your old passport number becomes invalid for navigating airports, booking flights, or using as a form of current identification. Without updating your TTP memberships after renewing or replacing your passport, you may face issues at the airport while going through TSA PreCheck or Global Entry. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and/or Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers may subject you to additional questioning if they don’t have your updated travel details. That could mean travel delays for you and a stressful time going through screening.

Getting a renewed or replaced passport does not automatically cancel your TTP memberships. As mentioned, keeping TTPs updated with your current passport and travel information helps prevent potential issues accessing membership benefits. Simply put, TSA PreCheck provides access to a designated airport security screening lane that clears you and your belongings for travel at an expedited rate. It’s available at over 200 U.S.-based flight hubs.

Meanwhile, Global Entry is available in most domestic airports that welcome international arrivals, as well as select international airports. It includes TSA PreCheck and gives travelers expedited clearance going through border control.

TSA PreCheck can benefit all U.S. jet-setters traveling domestically or internationally, whereas Global Entry mostly benefits those who frequently return to the U.S. from international travel.

If you just have “standalone” TSA PreCheck and you get a new passport, you’ll need to update your enrollment provider if the travel document reflects a name change. If you have Global Entry, which includes TSA PreCheck benefits, the rules are different. Instead, you’ll need to provide the TTP with your new passport number, issue date, and expiration date. Additionally, if you have Global Entry and your passport update includes a name change, DHS says you need to visit an enrollment center “to update your information.”

To update your TTP member information, DHS directs you to sign in to your online account and click “update documents.” For those with Global Entry, the State Department says, “Update your Trusted Traveler account with your new passport number, the date we issued it, and the date it will expire. Use the official Trusted Traveler mobile application to manage your account, update your information, and streamline your travel experience.”