Emotions came over Savina Briggs and Angelica Espiritu as they watched seven Black men lie on flotation devices in the middle of the pool for their first-ever men’s retreat. The floating sound bath is a signature experience at their Black-owned boutique hotel and retreat in Bali, Hotel Sages. Watching them was a realization of what these co-founders dreamed of when they acquired the property in 2024: a healing space for everyone who enters.

“A lot of them had never done it before […] and just to see them embrace and hug each other coming out of the pool gave me goosebumps,” Espiritu says. “We’re just looking at each other like, ‘We f*****g did it!’”

With earth-toned and bamboo decor set against a beautiful open-air white facade and arches lining the pool, Hotel Sages is consistently praised as one of Bali’s most stunning stays. Beyond the hotel’s clean minimalist aesthetic, amenities such as a dry sauna, mineral bath, and cold plunge make it feel like a slice of wellness heaven. But when you ask the co-founders, they will tell you the healing people feel goes beyond the decorations.

“We wanted a familial feel. Yes, we have white couches, but it’s not the kind that you can’t sit on,” Espiritu says. “It’s the kind where you can put your feet up and read a book. The energy and intention we put into this space reflect us and our staff, who are amazing and the heartbeat of everything we do. We give them the autonomy to just be and to connect with guests.”

Hotel Sages

It’s this energy that they say created the perfect place to host a retreat for Black men, who don’t always get the support they need to combat mental health challenges. Studies continue to show that Black men are less likely to receive treatment for depression and mental health illnesses. The reasons, according to the Treatment Disparities Among African American Men with Depression study published in the Journal of Health Care for the Poor and Underserved, are complex. However, racism, discrimination, and traditional masculinity norms such as “tough it out” all play a significant role.

“Major depression is a ‘silent killer’ of African American men, similar in that respect to hypertension,” researchers wrote in their conclusion. This is the gap Briggs and Espiritu wanted to fill.

A Retreat For Black Men Built On Brotherhood

Hotel Sages

Briggs and Espiritu collaborated with the Atlanta-based community-building movement Black Menswear for this seven-day, six-night retreat. They created programming around the theme of helping the men take off their armor. The yoga sessions, journaling workshops, and adventure days, such as their ATV riding experience, allowed the men to be vulnerable and connect with each other as brothers, husbands, fathers, and community leaders.

The co-founders also customized nightly turndown service with themes that encouraged reflection on the day. On nights focused on rest, the men received eye masks and pillow spray. On nights themed around grounding, they received a journal with prompts and a compass. Other nights included affirmation cards and giving the men their flowers in the form of white roses.

Hotel Sages

Briggs and Espiritu hosted this inaugural men’s retreat in September, and the notifications are still going strong in their WhatsApp group with the men who attended. They continue to encourage each other, wish each other “Happy Birthday,” and check in following their unique wellness experience. Their continued connection has convinced Briggs and Espiritu that more men need this experience. That’s why they’re expanding the concept by hosting two retreats in 2027 exclusively for Black men.

In the coming year, Hotel Sages will host two men’s retreats on March 28-April 3 and September 5-11. They’re also starting to get inquiries for 2028, which could be a signal that this healing space is here to stay.

“When we talk about wellness, who has access to it or who can experience it, it’s a luxury in the U.S.,” Briggs says. “When we look at wellness in other places, it’s a part of everyday life, and so we want to be able to redefine who has access to it.”