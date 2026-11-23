Long before Nathan Fluellen became World Wide Nate, his mother was the one leaving home. Fluellen, who told Cassius he is from Chicago’s South Side, recalled that his mother, Diane Artis, went on missionary trips with her church while he was in high school. Speaking with MadameNoire, he said her travels, along with a challenge from a Tennessee State University professor who had visited more than 80 countries, pushed him toward seeing the world. He later hosted World Wide Nate: African Adventures, a series that took him from the mountains of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to a 600-foot waterfall in Lesotho.

Mother and son eventually began traveling together, and the Bucket List With Mom diary on his website records their trips to Trinidad and Tobago, London, Paris, New Zealand, and Australia. On that page, he observes that adults are rarely encouraged to travel with their parents. For families who do cross an ocean with an aging mother or father, planning begins months before departure. That lead time allows them to arrange airport assistance if a parent needs it, check whether their prescriptions are allowed at the destination, and find a hotel with an elevator.

Choosing Accessible Hotels For Aging Parents Abroad

Each country sets its own accessibility laws, and some have few or no requirements, the State Department warns. The CDC’s travel health guide, the Yellow Book, adds that many countries do not legally require accommodations for people with disabilities. In a 2023 AARP feature on traveling with older parents, freelance journalist Jill Schildhouse recalled staying at a boutique hotel without an elevator during a trip with her mother. Her mother had no accessibility issues, but climbing many stairs would have been hard on her, so Schildhouse booked a ground-floor room.

Austin Naughton, another traveler AARP interviewed, booked a first-floor room with a shower instead of a bathtub and chose hotels with breakfast so his parents could take their medications without leaving the hotel. Before booking, ask the hotel or rental host for doorway widths, whether the shower is step-free, how many stairs lead from the entrance to the room, and whether an elevator serves every floor. Adjoining rooms or a two-bedroom apartment also give parents privacy while keeping help close.

Booking Airport Assistance And Building A Flexible Itinerary

Valerie Grubb logged more than 300,000 miles with her mother, Dorothy, on trips that included six visits to China and three to Thailand, WRTV in Indianapolis reported. By 2016, her mother was using a wheelchair to see the sights. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) recommends requesting wheelchair assistance when booking, confirming accessibility needs with the airlines involved, and identifying yourself to airline personnel upon arrival.

Under the Air Carrier Access Act, U.S. airlines and foreign carriers flying to or from the United States must provide prompt wheelchair or guided assistance for boarding, deplaning, and connections. At airports in the European Union, EU Regulation 1107/2006 requires free assistance for passengers with disabilities or reduced mobility, including those arriving or connecting. The rules also apply in Norway, Iceland, and Switzerland, and the European Commission recommends notifying the airline at least 48 hours before travel.

Claire Larson, a geriatrician at the UNC Center for Aging and Health, noted in a 2019 UNC Health article that airports often involve more walking than many of her patients can manage daily. On long flights, she advises older travelers to walk or stretch every one to two hours, warning that remaining seated for more than four hours increases the risk of blood clots. She also recommends drinking water every few hours, limiting caffeine and alcohol, and maintaining familiar sleeping, eating, and activity routines while traveling.

Managing Medications And Health Insurance Overseas

Medical coverage is another consideration, particularly for parents who rely on Medicare. Medicare’s official guidance says the program generally does not cover care outside the United States. Six standard Medigap plans cover 80% of qualifying emergency medical expenses abroad. Coverage applies after a $250 annual deductible, during the first 60 days of travel, with a $50,000 lifetime limit. The CDC also recommends supplemental travel medical insurance and emergency medical evacuation coverage.

Alongside insurance, families should review prescription needs and access to medical care before leaving home. Some medications legally prescribed in the United States are restricted abroad, so the State Department advises checking the rules for every country on the itinerary, including layovers. Keep medications in their original containers in carry-on luggage, pack extra supplies in case of delays, and bring a doctor’s letter listing each drug by its generic name and dose, as the CDC recommends.

Families should also identify nearby medical facilities before departure. As Larson told UNC Health, travelers “should know beforehand where the nearest hospital or medical clinic is.”