In early November, Singapore Airlines teased the arrival of “the largest double bed in the sky” – a game-changer for first-class travelers seeking rest at 30,000 feet.

The carrier’s press release described its “all-new next-generation long-haul cabin products.” These include private spaces in first class with adjoining seat duos that can turn into two-seater sofas or double beds. Each pair of adjoining seats will have an optional, retractable divider for those traveling together to utilize should they want some alone time. Set to be the largest beds in the sky (in commercial aviation), Singapore Airlines’ double beds will measure at 80 inches long and 60 inches wide when the adjoining seats are combined.

The carrier teases that the double beds will be cushy and luxe. Those resting in them can choose between two pillow options depending on their firmness preference. After the flight crew makes each bed, it will be outfitted with a temperature-regulating mattress topper, 100% cotton linen bedding, and a duvet. In the suites, the walls of each private space will curve around the interior for privacy. The long-haul cabin updates will reflect a $2 billion SGD (approximately $1.55 billion USD) investment from the airline.

“The development of these cabin products was informed by extensive research involving more than 5,000 frequent travelers, customers, staff, and industry experts worldwide,” the carrier’s press release detailed. “Through focus groups, interviews, surveys, and concept testing, SIA gained valuable insights into how customers work, dine, relax, sleep, and spend their time on board.”

How Double Beds Differ From Lie-Flat Seats

Singapore Airlines‘ forthcoming double beds and other new long-haul products will roll out during the latter half of 2027 on the carrier’s Boeing 777-9 and retrofitted Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

Double beds are often marketed to couples and travel companions. The adjoining seats can transform into a shared sleeping area while in the skies. Meanwhile, lie-flat seats – more common – are typically single seats that can recline into a bed. If offered, double-bed options will likely be in first-class cabins, while lie-flat options are typically in first or business.