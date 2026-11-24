Stunning architecture, scenic canals, viral street food, speedy bike lanes, and progressive living – Amsterdam draws tourists for many reasons. But starting early next year, visitors to the Netherlands’ capital will pay higher tourist taxes than ever before.

According to the NL Times, local lawmakers approved hiking Amsterdam’s tourist tax from 12.5% to 16% of the visitor’s overnight rate. Tourists pay their visiting fee to their accommodations, which may be a hotel, hostel, short-term rental, campsite, BnB, or any other type of host. Then, accommodations in the bustling city pass the tourist tax on to the local municipality.

Amsterdam currently plans to enforce its updated tourist tax rate starting in January 2027. Local officials have long been vocal about the impacts of overtourism in the city, and increasing the tourist tax is an attempt to address the issue. However, Amsterdam had 23.7 million visitors in 2025, several million over the city’s 20 million cap set by local officials in 2021. Moreover, the municipality believes annual tourism will continue to increase at least through 2028, and it plans to raise the tourist tax to 20% by 2031.

What Other Major European Cities Have Tourist Taxes?

Amsterdam currently has one of the highest tourist taxes in the world. After implementing the 16% rate, the city is set to lead with the highest fee for overnight visitors. Worth noting, in addition to paying their tourist tax, travelers must also budget for the Netherlands’ nationwide VAT (value-added tax) on overnight hotel stays, which rose from 9% to 21% in January 2026.

Tourist taxes are implemented in many of Europe’s popular cities. The reason behind implementing the charge is often to stave off overtourism, preserve landmarks, and protect local environments for residents. To deter disruptive visitors, several cities have also banned umbrellas, large groups, or walking around drunk and/or in one’s swimwear. Other European cities that charge tourist taxes include Barcelona, Paris, Lisbon, Berlin, Edinburgh, Athens, Brussels, and Venice.