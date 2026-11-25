Africa was the world’s fastest-growing tourism region in 2025, recording an 8% increase in international arrivals to reach 81 million visitors, according to UN Tourism. Morocco welcomed a record 19.8 million tourists, its tourism ministry told Reuters, while international arrivals in Egypt rose by 20%. South Africa also surpassed its pre-pandemic tourism figures, welcoming 10.5 million visitors. None of those three countries appears on BBC Travel’s list of the 20 best places to travel in 2027, published on November 18. Ghana and Madagascar are the only two independent African nations on the list.

St. Helena, a British overseas territory in the South Atlantic that the United Nations classifies as part of Western Africa, also features. BBC editors, travel journalists, and sustainable tourism experts selected destinations with specific reasons to visit in 2027, giving preference to places where tourism benefits residents, protects the environment, or preserves cultural heritage. The broadcaster deliberately looked beyond traditionally popular destinations, Tourism News Africa reported. The recommendations appear in no particular order, and the BBC offers no individual explanations for excluding other countries.

Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary And Heritage Tourism

Ghana will celebrate 70 years of independence on March 6, 2027, a milestone the BBC cited as its main reason for including the country. Ghana gained independence from British colonial rule in 1957, inspiring liberation movements across Africa. The anniversary year also coincides with the return of PANAFEST, a biennial Pan-African arts and culture festival first held in 1992.

Its program includes ceremonies and performances examining the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade at Cape Coast and Elmina castles, both part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The BBC also recommends visiting Accra’s contemporary art galleries and fashion studios, alongside Kakum National Park, where seven suspension bridges form a canopy walkway above the rainforest.

On the Volta coast, guest stays at Meet Me There Eco Lodge support Dream Big Ghana, a nonprofit providing sanitation facilities and educational opportunities in the neighboring villages of Dzita and Dzita-Agbledomi. “For visitors, it’s magical,” Justin Francis, co-founder of the tour company Responsible Travel, told the BBC.

Ghana will also host the 70th session of the UN Tourism Commission for Africa during its anniversary year. Meanwhile, the government’s annual December in GH tourism program will feature cultural and entertainment events from December 1, 2026, through January 25, 2027.

Madagascar’s Wildlife And Conservation Projects Draw International Attention

The BBC noted that approximately 92% of Madagascar’s mammal species exist nowhere else on Earth. Among the reasons to visit in 2027 is a reforestation project in eastern Madagascar, where conservationists expect to complete planting a wildlife corridor connecting Mantadia National Park and the Analamazaotra Special Reserve.

Launched in 2023, the project aims to restore about 370 acres of native forest. Decades of deforestation have isolated wildlife populations across the two protected areas, which together shelter 12 species of lemurs, the International Union for Conservation of Nature states. Conservationists expect to finish planting by December 2027. Farther south, revenue from ecotourism at Anja Community Reserve helps finance schools, health clinics, environmental education, and conservation activities.

The reserve “holds the highest concentration of ring-tailed lemurs in the world,” Sarah Faith of Responsible Travel told the BBC. The broadcaster also recommends a road trip along Madagascar’s RN7 highway, taking in Ranomafana National Park and Anja Community Reserve.

Madagascar welcomed approximately 331,000 visitors in 2025, up from 315,000 in 2024, figures published by L’Express de Madagascar show. In September, Emirates renewed its partnership with Madagascar’s Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts to promote the country internationally and support the government’s target of attracting 1 million tourists by 2028.

The BBC’s Top 20 Travel Destinations For 2027