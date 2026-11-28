Something about Jamaica sets it apart from other Caribbean destinations, and those who return to the island time and again know the difference. The island country is vibrant, filled with rich history and evolving culture. From reggae music to its cuisine, style, and the warmth of the Jamaican people, the overall energy makes it a special place.

When planning a tropical Caribbean getaway, Jamaica is an obvious choice for many travelers. But there’s one event that stands out: Jamaica Fit Trip.

A Wellness Retreat Built Around Fun

For more than a decade, dozens flock to Negril, Jamaica, at the Royalton Negril for a multi-day getaway that balances relaxation with a focus on wellness and fitness. Jamaica acts as the main character.

Over four days, participants balance a variety of fitness options — sunrise yoga, Zumba, line dance courses — with dining, libations, music, or rest. Unlike other fitness-focused trips, Jamaica Fit Trip gives participants autonomy over how physically active they choose to be. It’s an interesting contrast: staying active while Jamaica acts as an open-air gym and mental reset. Jamaica Fit Trip is built around the philosophy that fitness should be fun.

Jamaica Fit Trip Filled A Personal And Professional Need

Brenda Alexander

For its founder, Lisa Jones, Jamaica Fit Trip has become a meaningful part of participants’ lives. Several faces return each year, and the community grows primarily through word of mouth, with regulars bringing newcomers each year.

Jones says Jamaica Fit Trip fills a void that Black travelers seek in their typical vacation. Like many participants who attend seeking refuge and a refresh, Jones launched Jamaica Fit Trip during a period of personal transition. Newly divorced and not happy with her weight, she needed a change.

A fitness trainer contacted her about organizing a trip where people would travel to a tropical destination to work out. Jones wasn’t initially sold, but she saw it as a great way to escape and focus on her fitness. And to her surprise, the trip sold out in 30 days.

Jones approached the trip’s organizers about forming a partnership. When they declined, she launched her own.

“Jamaica Fit Trip had become so much more than a fitness vacation,” Jones tells Travel Noire. “It’s a place where people can escape life’s pressures, reconnect with themselves, build lifelong friendships, laugh, dance, exercise, and simply experience joy. Jamaica Fit Trip gives us a few days to breathe, move, laugh, and pour back into ourselves.”

Trainers Who Turn Workouts Into A Party

Brenda Alexander

This year’s participants enjoyed a dynamic mix of workouts, closing with an intentional goal-setting session. The training lineup included retired NYPD police officer turned model and fitness trainer Phyllis Spencer, aka “Love Yourself Phyllis”; Atlanta radio personality, personal trainer, and nutrition specialist Jackie Paige; longtime Jamaica Fit Trip event manager and personal trainer Carlo Cannone; Atlanta Radio One Director of Sales and creator of The FaithBoard Experience Coriya Burns; and Columbus, Georgia’s Mixxed Fit Crew.

Cannone has been with Jones from Jamaica Fit Trip’s inception. Their introduction through his packed Zumba classes in New York eventually grew into a friendship and business partnership. He manages the event’s on-the-ground logistics for participants while also teaching his own high-intensity, Latin dance-inspired Zumba class during the experience.

Spencer is a newcomer. Like Cannone, Jones was drawn in by Spencer while taking her group classes in New York. Spencer teaches a variety of classes at the Harlem YMCA, where she’s worked for 15 years. Throughout the trip, Spencer led water aerobics, dance cardio, and nightly line dancing — the latter turned out to be a participant favorite.

As a fitness guru, Spencer was thrilled to be involved, but she says she got much more than physical activity. “My expectation was to work out a bit, and we definitely accomplished that. But I love that it’s a family feel. We enjoy each other’s company. The workouts are fun. And we have so much downtime to be in community, rest, shop, or whatever you choose,” Spencer says.

Paige has been part of the Jamaica Fit crew since 2022. She moderates an exciting beach Olympics session on the trip. This time, she brought along her boss, Burns, who provided the closing intentional goal-setting session to put a nice bow on the experience.

During the goal-setting session, Burns encouraged everyone to set a specific goal to meet by the end of the year and apply lessons learned on the trip to their everyday lives when they return from the island. Both agree that Jamaica Fit Trip is an all-encompassing experience.

“As a person who loves travel and fitness, to be able to bring the two together, different races, ages, and creeds to me is a yes,” Paige says, adding the resort and location elevates the experience even further.

As a motivational speaker and life coach of sorts, Burns was tapped to inspire participants beyond the fitness element. She says the location is ideal for a trip like this. “The way of life here in Jamaica is different. I don’t want to say it’s slow, but it’s a calming and peaceful place which forces you to slow down,” Burns says, adding, “so you’re not even cognizant of how active you’re really staying while here and doing the workouts because your mind is at ease.”

Jamaica Fit Trip Has Participants Of Every Age And Stage

Brenda Alexander

As Paige explained, the trip brings together people of all ages and different walks of life. Ayana Ricco, 70, from New York, learned about the trip from her friend Gina Caracter, 58, and both take Spencer’s aqua aerobics classes in Harlem. They were both interested in the trip for the exercises and the potential to connect with like-minded women.

“Jamaica Fit exceeded my expectations,” Ricco explains. “Beyond the fitness, the trip is about inner development and community.” Caracter echoes similar sentiments, adding that anyone turned off by a fitness or wellness retreat should think twice. “We’re not exercising all day,” says Caracter. “You’re surrounded by a group of primarily Black women who empower one another and learn from one another.”

Joshelle Wright, 36, from Jamaica, Queens, New York, and her mom, Janice, have wanted to attend Jamaica Fit since 2020, but their schedules didn’t allow it. This year, they made it their mission. Jamaica was Wright’s selling point, along with her history of starting and stopping her fitness journey. Jamaica Fit Trip served as a good culmination of what she was seeking.

“This trip was what my soul needed,” Wright says. “To be surrounded by 40 women, with no drama, and everyone is working out and happy to do so was something foreign to me. It has been such a refreshing experience.”

Claudia Brown, 75, from Harlem, learned of the trip from Spencer. Brown says the trip was a reminder that life continues, no matter the age. She decided to attend to celebrate her milestone birthday, and it was the best gift she could give herself. “Jamaica Fit Trip expanded my horizons, but it also was a spiritual experience for me,” Brown reflects. “Jamaica offers beautiful surroundings, and it was inspiring to work out with everyone.”

The Mixxed Fit Crew kept the energy flowing. Outside their daily workouts, it became routine to see them in matching Jamaica-inspired attire, dancing around the resort.

They’ve been part of the Jamaica Fit Trip family in some capacity since 2019, when Shanna Harris, 41, first began attending Jamaica Fit Trip as a participant before transitioning to one of the fitness instructors on the trip and bringing along the whole crew, which included Shavonne Singleton, 55; Talithia Barker, 55; Tina Marshall, 53; Yvette Gregory, 63; Tina Billings, 45; and Debra Blanks, 65. Shaun Gilbert provides the videography for the team.

All agree that the trip is about camaraderie, with fitness being a bonus. “It’s about the scenery, the culture, the people,” Marshall says of Jamaica Fit Trip. “This is an opportunity to get away

from the stresses of life and let your hair down,” Gregory adds. “The instructors are motivational. I fell in love with the amount of encouragement I received here,” Blanks notes. Singleton, who has been in the fitness industry since her days teaching physical education and as a military spouse, says the Jamaica Fit Trip offers a unique experience for participants at different fitness levels. “You can take your time with the workouts here and do them at your own pace,” she promises. “It’s a no-judgment zone.”

Redefining The Jamaican Vacation

The Jamaica Fit community extends beyond its core participants. Aside from their ongoing partnership with Royalton Negril, the experience is an extension of the heart of Jamaica, with local leaders playing a major role in its success.

Kerry-Ann Quallo-Casserly, the Regional Commercial Director for Blue Diamond Resorts (Royalton) and the Area Chair for the Montego Bay Chapter of the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association (JHTA), has been affiliated with Jamaica Fit since its inception 11 years ago. Quallo Casserly says JHTA and Royalton share Jones’s vision to redefine what a modern Jamaican vacation can look like.

“Working with Jones in the early stages with her travel company, we recognized early on that travelers were moving away from purely passive getaways and actively seeking transformative fitcations that combine community, movement, and luxury hospitality,” Quallo-Casserly says. “Over the past decade, our Jamaican properties have served as the ideal home base for this fabulous experience.”

She continued, “Partnering with Jamaica Fit was a natural fit. Together, we turned a wellness retreat into an annual flagship event where several guests experience an enhanced wellness package. Jamaica Fit taps directly into that cultural heartbeat of my beautiful island and is perfectly aligned with our offerings for discerning travelers.”

Wellness Is A Jamaican Way Of Life

While some may question whether Jamaica serves as a stomping ground for fitness and overall wellness, Quallo-Casserly says it’s simply a myth. “In Jamaica, wellness is a growing movement rooted in how we live, with more and more of us leaning into green juice routines, morning and night workouts, run clubs, and our packed calendar of 5K and 10K races,” she explains.

“From farm-to-table eating and skincare to spa days and spiritual grounding, we treat mind, body, and soul as one, all fueled by the vitality of our food, music, dance, and laid-back ‘Irie’ attitude. Today, Jamaica is proudly sharing our authentic lifestyle with the world through sports, reggae music, wellness, and sustainable tourism.”

In conversations with participants, one common theme quickly emerged: Jamaica Fit Trip is about far more than fitness. The experience places just as much emphasis on personal growth, meaningful connections, and community, with participants leaving feeling renewed both physically and mentally.