Winter impacts everyone differently. Some people feel the seasonal sadness that comes with shorter days and falling temperatures, while others feel holiday grief. A select few may be mourning the summer, and of course, some travelers just need a vacation.

As temperatures drop, the Caribbean fills up fast for its prime season. For many Black travelers, choosing where to stay is less about the softest sand or the biggest suite. It’s about intentionally investing your hard-earned money in hotels, resorts, and villas that shape the destination and highlight authentic culture.

This index brings together Black-owned and meaningfully Black-managed or Black-influenced properties across the Caribbean. These stays bring together luxury, Black ownership and leadership, and cultural intention.

How To Use This Index

This isn’t a ranking. Instead, this index aims to serve different travelers and their needs. We’ve grouped properties by island so you can compare destinations side by side and plan around where you want to be.

Each entry covers what makes the property Black-owned, Black-led, or Black-influenced. It also gives you a quick synopsis of the essentials: the type of property experience, who it suits best, what not to miss, and what to know before booking.

A Note on Timing

December through February is peak season across the Caribbean. Many properties require minimum stays, and holiday weeks sell out early. Keep in mind rates are the highest during the holidays, and some properties consider them Black-out dates. If you’re planning a winter trip, book sooner rather than later. Rates are approximate and were verified at the time of publication. Confirm with the property before booking.

Anguilla

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club – Rendezvous Beach

Located on Rendezvous Beach, Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club offers 178 luxurious suites and villas. Guests can enjoy a wide range of activities unlike anywhere else on the island, letting you socialize or relax as much as you want. Enjoy a family-friendly pool, lazy river, pickleball and tennis courts, wine tastings, and cooking classes. When you need some alone time, the resort features an award-winning wellness center at Sorana Spa. Salamander Hotels & Resorts, founded by entrepreneur Sheila Johnson, manages the resort.

Experience: Family resort

Family resort Best Fit For: Families, Golfers , Romantic Getaways

Families, Golfers Romantic Getaways Don’t Miss: Wellness retreat, horseback riding, sushi-making class, wine tastings, and diving excursions.

Wellness retreat, horseback riding, sushi-making class, wine tastings, and diving excursions. Winter Rates: $1,597-$2,700 per night for guestrooms. Villas and Estates start at $19,032 per night.

$1,597-$2,700 per night for guestrooms. Villas and Estates start at $19,032 per night. When to Book: At least two months in advance.

At least two months in advance. Good to Know : Four-night minimum stay.

: Four-night minimum stay. Where to Book: Directly on the website.

The Bahamas

Ocean West Boutique Hotel – Nassau

Located in Nassau’s western district, Ocean West Boutique Hotel overlooks Lake Killarney to the south and the Atlantic Ocean to the north. This 10-room premier luxury boutique hotel is owned by Bahamian entrepreneur Valerie Gittens. It blends Caribbean elegance with intimacy for a peaceful escape.

Experience: Boutique hotel experience

Boutique hotel experience Best Fit For: Families and travelers seeking an intimate experience

Families and travelers seeking an intimate experience Don’t Miss: The massage suite and rooftop fitness center.

The massage suite and rooftop fitness center. Winter Rates: $250-$600 per night

$250-$600 per night When to Book: At least two months in advance.

At least two months in advance. Good to Know: Children 12 and under stay for free at the property.

Children 12 and under stay for free at the property. Where to Book: Reservations can be made online or by phone: +1 (242) 698-6744/5

The OSPREY

Travelers looking for a private island experience will find it at The OSPREY. It’s located on a portion of The Bahamas often overlooked or untouched by tourists: Great Harbour Cay. It’s one of 30 beautiful islands in the Berry Islands, an archipelago within the larger group of 700 Bahamian islands. This family-owned resort sits on a 3-acre property with a charming beachfront and access to a five-mile-long sandy beach.

Experience: Private island getaway

Private island getaway Best Fit For: People who want quiet, intimate luxury. A destination to avoid crowds. It’s also family-friendly.

People who want quiet, intimate luxury. A destination to avoid crowds. It’s also family-friendly. Don’t Miss: Beach and nature walks, trekking on nearby uninhabited cays, exploring the mangroves, bike riding, and bird watching.

Beach and nature walks, trekking on nearby uninhabited cays, exploring the mangroves, bike riding, and bird watching. Winter Rates: $995-$3,250 per night

$995-$3,250 per night When To Book: For the best rates, book at least three months in advance.

For the best rates, book at least three months in advance. Good To Know: A 50% deposit is required to confirm bookings made more than 30 days before arrival. The remaining balance is due 30 days before arrival. Bookings made 30 days or less before arrival require full payment.

A 50% deposit is required to confirm bookings made more than 30 days before arrival. The remaining balance is due 30 days before arrival. Bookings made 30 days or less before arrival require full payment. Where to Book: Directly on the website.

Barbados

La Maison Michelle – Lancaster Ridge, St. James

Situated on a hilltop with panoramic views of Barbados’ “Platinum Coast,” La Maison Michelle combines the laid-back Caribbean lifestyle with five-star boutique luxury. Owned by husband-and-wife Guy and Michelle Jenkins, this 7-suite villa boasts nearly 13,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space, making it the perfect spot for a romantic escape, work retreat, or friends’ getaway.

Experience: Private villa experience

Private villa experience Best Fit For: Family getaways, trips with friends, and work retreats. Travelers who want privacy.

Family getaways, trips with friends, and work retreats. Travelers who want privacy. Don’t Miss: The spa experience and infinity pool

The spa experience and infinity pool Winter Rates: $2,100-$4,250 per night

$2,100-$4,250 per night When to Book: At least three months in advance. Check the website for availability.

At least three months in advance. Check the website for availability. Good to Know: This luxury villa is fully staffed with a private chef and airport transfers, depending on the package. There’s also a four-night stay minimum.

This luxury villa is fully staffed with a private chef and airport transfers, depending on the package. There’s also a four-night stay minimum. Where to Book: Inquire directly on the website.

Lancewell House – St. Philip

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom villa is where your shoulders fall, and you can forget the day-to-day bustle back home. Spend your days recharging as you wake to the sound of waves enveloping the nearby shores. Plunge your mind and body into the jacuzzi’s soothing bubbles and soak in the sunset. Here, you can finally unwind.

Experience: Private villa experience

Private villa experience Best Fit For: Family getaways, group trips, and retreats. The villa comfortably sleeps 11 but can accommodate up to 14 guests.

Family getaways, group trips, and retreats. The villa comfortably sleeps 11 but can accommodate up to 14 guests. Don’t Miss: The jacuzzi and beaches. The villa is within walking distance of three beaches.

The jacuzzi and beaches. The villa is within walking distance of three beaches. Winter Rates: $1,105 daily

$1,105 daily When to Book: At least three months in advance. Check the website for availability.

At least three months in advance. Check the website for availability. Good to Know: A private chef can be arranged. 50% of the total amount is due at the time of reservation, and the remaining balance is due 60 days before arrival.

A private chef can be arranged. 50% of the total amount is due at the time of reservation, and the remaining balance is due 60 days before arrival. Where to Book: Inquire directly on the website.

Mango Bay Hotel – St. James

Mango Bay Hotel is your gateway to all-inclusive Bajan bliss. Nestled on a pristine beachfront in historic Holetown, this boutique hotel takes pride in giving guests the chance to live like a local and embrace a laid-back, stress-free lifestyle. Here, you’ll discover an oasis perfect for relaxation, adventure, a little exploration, and, of course, wellness. The hotel is part of the locally owned Mango Bay Hotel Group, which is owned and operated by veteran Barbadian hotelier and entrepreneur Peter Odle.

Experience: All-inclusive boutique beachfront

All-inclusive boutique beachfront Best Fit For: Solo travelers, couples, families with children.

Solo travelers, couples, families with children. Don’t Miss: Swimming in the freeform pool, the included watersports, a Catamaran cruise, Barbados’ Platinum Coast.

Swimming in the freeform pool, the included watersports, a Catamaran cruise, Barbados’ Platinum Coast. Winter Rates: $950-$1,500 per night

$950-$1,500 per night When to Book: At least two months in advance.

At least two months in advance. Good to Know: Stays include breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner, and all beverages (excluding champagne, prosecco, and specialty wines by the bottle). Watersports such as water-skiing, kayaking, snorkeling, paddle boarding, and a complimentary catamaran cruise are also included.

Stays include breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner, and all beverages (excluding champagne, prosecco, and specialty wines by the bottle). Watersports such as water-skiing, kayaking, snorkeling, paddle boarding, and a complimentary catamaran cruise are also included. Where to Book: Book directly on the website.

The SoCo Hotel – Bridgetown

The SoCo Hotel is a boutique property located in Bridgetown, Barbados. The hotel is known for unparalleled ocean views, unrivaled service, and unmatched attention to detail, offering guests an intimate island escape whether they seek romance or relaxation. It’s part of a small chain of Caribbean-based boutique hotels known for scenic views and great service, with a sister property in Saint Lucia. Arcadia Hotels & Resorts, led by veteran Barbadian hotelier Ralph W. Taylor, owns and operates the resort.

Experience: Adults-only , all-inclusive boutique oceanfront hotel

Adults-only all-inclusive boutique oceanfront hotel Best Fit For: Couples, groups of family or friends, solo travelers, families with children 16 or older.

Couples, groups of family or friends, solo travelers, families with children 16 or older. Don’t Miss: Farm-to-table cuisine. Chefs use locally-grown ingredients

Farm-to-table cuisine. Chefs use locally-grown ingredients Winter Rates: Between $720 and $900 per night.

Between $720 and $900 per night. When to Book: Book at least two months in advance for the best rates.

Book at least two months in advance for the best rates. Good to Know: The hotel offers two room categories: The SoCo Room and The SoCo Deluxe. The SoCo Room is a minimalist, modern space designed to let guests take in the charm of the tropics, offering a relaxing oceanside stay. The SoCo Deluxe offers a spacious lounge area, an expanded seaside patio, and a private balcony overlooking the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea.

The hotel offers two room categories: The SoCo Room and The SoCo Deluxe. The SoCo Room is a minimalist, modern space designed to let guests take in the charm of the tropics, offering a relaxing oceanside stay. The SoCo Deluxe offers a spacious lounge area, an expanded seaside patio, and a private balcony overlooking the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea. Where to Book: Directly on the website.

The British Virgin Islands

Cane Garden Bay Beach Hotel (Previously Quito’s Gazebo and Luxury Inn) – Tortola, BVI

The Cane Garden Bay Beach Hotel is a luxurious beach hotel property in Tortola offering 21 elegantly designed suites, top-notch amenities, and exceptional service. Everyone deserves a slice of paradise, and the staff here make sure you get it. You’re steps from the soft white sands of Cane Garden Bay, with unforgettable sea views and the chance to ruminate on the ocean breeze’s healing sounds.

Cane Garden Bay was previously Quito’s Gazebo and Luxury Inn, a historically Black-owned property owned by local musician and proprietor Quito Rymer. MHV Resorts and Hotels, chaired by Mark Vanterpool, purchased the resort in 2024 and rebranded it.

Experience: Boutique beachfront hotel

Boutique beachfront hotel Best Fit For: Solo travelers, families, and couples

Solo travelers, families, and couples Don’t Miss: Direct access to Cane Garden Bay with beach loungers, umbrellas, and towels.

Direct access to Cane Garden Bay with beach loungers, umbrellas, and towels. Winter Rates: $430-$900 per night

$430-$900 per night When to Book: At least three months in advance. Rooms fill up fast.

At least three months in advance. Rooms fill up fast. Good to Know: Children are permitted.

Children are permitted. Where to Book: Book directly on the website.

Dominica

Jungle Bay Dominica – Soufrière

Travelers seeking solace and luxury while basking in nature will find Jungle Bay in Dominica feels like heaven on Earth. Local entrepreneur Samuel “Sam” Raphael created 60 luxury eco-bungalows nestled in the hillside above the Caribbean Sea. Local artisans designed each room for seclusion amid beautiful tropical gardens. Rooms also feature hand-painted bedding, bamboo furnishings, and palm-tree lamps that bring color, texture, and Dominica’s character into the room.

Experience: Eco-luxury surrounded by nature.

Eco-luxury surrounded by nature. Best Fit For: Adventure travelers , nature lovers, solo travelers, wellness enthusiasts .

Adventure travelers nature lovers, solo travelers, wellness enthusiasts Don’t Miss: The jungle spa bathroom with a carved stone basin and window that opens straight onto lush greenery.

The jungle spa bathroom with a carved stone basin and window that opens straight onto lush greenery. Winter Rates: $340-$700 per night

$340-$700 per night When to Book: At least two months in advance.

At least two months in advance. Good to Know: Because Jungle Bay sits on a lush hillside above the sea, no room is fully ocean-view or oceanfront. Children are permitted.

Because Jungle Bay sits on a lush hillside above the sea, no room is fully ocean-view or oceanfront. Children are permitted. Where to Book: Book directly on the website.

Grenada

Mount Cinnamon Beach & Wellness Resort – Grand Anse Beach

Gracefully tucked into the hillside overlooking Grand Anse Beach, Mount Cinnamon Beach & Wellness Resort offers guests something rare: unspoiled beauty. Owned by Caribbean entrepreneur Barry Collymore, Mount Cinnamon is a mesmerizing retreat between rainforests and the rhythmic pulse of the beach.

Experience: Boutique hotel experience.

Boutique hotel experience. Best Fit For: Couples, families, groups, and solo travelers.

Couples, families, groups, and solo travelers. Don’t Miss: The Cinnamon Spa and Ocean-view yoga.

The Cinnamon Spa and Ocean-view yoga. Winter Rates: $605-$1,125 per night

$605-$1,125 per night When to Book: At least two months in advance.

At least two months in advance. Good to Know: An on-site luxury villa sleeps up to eight guests.

An on-site luxury villa sleeps up to eight guests. Where to Book: Book directly on the website.

Spice Island Beach Resort – Grand Anse Beach

Set across eight acres of Grenada’s celebrated Grand Anse Beach, Spice Island Beach Resort celebrates the island and its welcoming people. With powdery white sand between your toes, the sound of the ocean breeze, and an unhurried rhythm that inspires you to slow down, guests will find Spice Island Beach Resort the remedy for stress and burnout.

At this Black-owned resort, escapism begins from the moment you settle into one of the 64 villa-style suites. Each is designed to help you leave busy schedules behind and focus on the task at hand: rest and rejuvenation.

Experience: Boutique hotel experience

Boutique hotel experience Best Fit For: Couples who want a romantic getaway, families, groups, and solo travelers.

Couples who want a romantic getaway, families, groups, and solo travelers. Don’t Miss: Direct beach access to the two-mile white-sand Grand Anse Beach. There’s also periodic nightly live entertainment.

Direct beach access to the two-mile white-sand Grand Anse Beach. There’s also periodic nightly live entertainment. Winter Rates: $1,320-$2,000 per night

$1,320-$2,000 per night When to Book: At least two months in advance.

At least two months in advance. Good to Know: You can book a flight with your hotel stay.

You can book a flight with your hotel stay. Where to Book: Book directly on the website.

Guadeloupe

La Créole Beach Hotel & Spa – Le Gosier

A stay at La Créole Beach Hotel & Spa promises a soft, sunny break from what can be a brutal winter for some travelers. Between hot sand, blue horizons, and days filled with sunshine, it’s a great place to combat the season’s blues.

The atmosphere invites you to be yourself as you’re carried away by the serenity of a turquoise lagoon, the breath of the palm trees, and the richness in the cuisine. Even with shorter days, time stretches, and the warmth of the Creole way of life settles in your soul. Daniel Arnoux and Patrick Vial-Collet own and manage the resort.

Experience: Tropical resort experience.

Tropical resort experience. Best Fit For: Romantic getaways, families, groups, and solo travelers.

Romantic getaways, families, groups, and solo travelers. Don’t Miss: An on-site wellness center offering massages, body treatments, beauty services, and a relaxation and sauna area. Direct access to the beach.

An on-site wellness center offering massages, body treatments, beauty services, and a relaxation and sauna area. Direct access to the beach. Winter Rates: $280-$500 per night

$280-$500 per night When to Book: At least two months in advance.

At least two months in advance. Good to Know: You can book a flight with your hotel stay.

You can book a flight with your hotel stay. Where to Book: Book directly on the website.

Jamaica

Half Moon Jamaica

Set on 400 acres of wood and water, with two miles of private beachfront, Half Moon is Jamaica’s highest-rated resort. It’s a place where privacy and intention meet luxury.



At Half Moon, elevated experiences await: the Caribbean’s largest spa oasis, a championship golf course, and award-winning dining. With distinctive restaurants, immersive wellness programs, elevated activities, and inspiring experiences, you design your days. Half Moon offers an escape that transcends the ordinary, where time slows, space expands, and every experience is shaped by the moments that matter.

This resort isn’t Black-owned; however, Half Moon selected Black-owned Salamander Hotels & Resorts to manage the property in 2019.

Experience: Luxury resort experience

Luxury resort experience Best Fit For: Romantic getaways, multi-generational families, groups, and solo travelers.

Romantic getaways, multi-generational families, groups, and solo travelers. Don’t Miss : Two miles of private beachfront across Sunrise Beach, Eclipse Beach, and a natural swimming cove. The infinity-edge pool at Eclipse and Fern Tree Spa for hydrotherapy and holistic therapy.

: Two miles of private beachfront across Sunrise Beach, Eclipse Beach, and a natural swimming cove. The infinity-edge pool at Eclipse and Fern Tree Spa for hydrotherapy and holistic therapy. Winter Rates: $680-$2,000 per night

$680-$2,000 per night When to Book: At least three months in advance.

At least three months in advance. Good to Know: A promotional deal lets you book the fifth or seventh night for free.

A promotional deal lets you book the fifth or seventh night for free. Where to Book: Book directly on the website.

SeaGarden Beach Resort – Montego Bay

SeaGarden Beach Resort is a tranquil oasis that offers an authentic Jamaican experience. From the moment you arrive, you feel like family. A friendly smile, a tropical welcome drink, and a lemongrass-infused cold towel set the stage for a great vacation.

Warm Jamaican hospitality charms you at every encounter. Cozy up in a gazebo at the edge of the horizon and gaze at endless views of the Caribbean Sea. With lush tropical greenery, SeaGarden is the ideal place to relax and enjoy Jamaica at its best.

This private oasis offers in-house guests white sand, seaside gazebos, and snorkeling in the protected waters of the Montego Bay Marine Park. Traditional Jamaican jerk sizzles at the seaside grill, and lifeguards are on duty every day.

Experience: All-inclusive resort

All-inclusive resort Best Fit For: Couples for a romantic getaway, family reunions, larger group trips, and solo travelers.

Couples for a romantic getaway, family reunions, larger group trips, and solo travelers. Don’t Miss: The private beach with a beach bar and snorkeling. Live reggae shows.

The private beach with a beach bar and snorkeling. Live reggae shows. Winter Rates: $250-$400 per night

$250-$400 per night When to Book: At least two months in advance.

At least two months in advance. Good to Know: Get the best rates by booking directly online.

Get the best rates by booking directly online. Where to Book: Book directly on the website.

Martinque

Apolline Martinique – Fort-de-France

Apolline is an exceptional guesthouse overlooking Martinique’s capital, with panoramic views of Fort-de-France Bay and the Caribbean Sea. A testament to modernist architecture, this recently renovated private mansion elegantly blends a strong Creole identity, tropical Art Deco design, and high-end amenities.

Lined with warm redwood terraces and a heated infinity pool, Apolline offers guests a unique experience that blends Caribbean living with authenticity, simplicity, and hospitality. Local creative MoAnA LUU envisioned and renovated this boutique hotel.

Experience: Luxury boutique guesthouse

Luxury boutique guesthouse Best Fit For: Travelers seeking an upscale and intimate guesthouse experience.

Travelers seeking an upscale and intimate guesthouse experience. Don’t Miss: The heated infinity pool and on-site spa.

The heated infinity pool and on-site spa. Winter Rates: $260-$440 per night

$260-$440 per night When to Book: At least two months in advance.

At least two months in advance. Good to Know: Quiet hours are between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. daily.

Quiet hours are between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. daily. Where to Book: Book directly on the website.

Saint Lucia

The SoCo House – Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

Along St. Lucia’s West Coast lies the intimate, elegant boutique resort, The SoCo House. Experience tropical charm at this luxurious escape, where quintessential European chic meets modern-day flair. Like its sister property in Barbados, you’ll unwind and immerse yourself in Saint Lucia’s paradise setting.

Experience: Adults-only , all-inclusive boutique oceanfront hotel

Adults-only all-inclusive boutique oceanfront hotel Best Fit For: Couples, groups of family or friends, solo travelers, families with children 16 or older.

Couples, groups of family or friends, solo travelers, families with children 16 or older. Winter Rates: $500-$700 per night

$500-$700 per night When to Book: Book at least two months in advance for the best rates.

Book at least two months in advance for the best rates. Good to Know: The resort in Saint Lucia offers four room categories: The SoCo Suite, the SoCo Junior Suite, the SoCo Deluxe, and the SoCo Courtyard.

The resort in Saint Lucia offers four room categories: The SoCo Suite, the SoCo Junior Suite, the SoCo Deluxe, and the SoCo Courtyard. Where to Book: Directly on the website.

Stonefield Villa Resort

Stonefield is located on land long considered the most fertile on St. Lucia. Canadian Builder, Wayne Brown and his St. Lucian wife, Anista Brown, purchased the resort in 1973.

Stonefield Resort is an adults-only boutique resort destination where you can escape, relax, and rejuvenate your mind and body. It’s a serene, magical place of calm and clarity that frees the mind while you enjoy secluded, quiet villa living and treat your body and mind to blissful spa experiences.