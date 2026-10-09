Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on November 20, 2018, and has been updated to reflect current information, resort offerings, and traveler considerations.

Planning a vacation doesn’t always mean freedom. You have to plan an itinerary, make restaurant reservations, and in some cases, arrange transportation. That’s where all-inclusive resorts come in. Instead of worrying about what to do, the best all-inclusive resorts will let you show up while the resort staff handles the rest.

All-inclusive, however, can mean many things. Some travelers want plenty of resort options, including restaurants, nightlife, entertainment, and even day excursions. Others may want something more low-key, in an intimate, quiet setting. These resorts cover that range, including options that welcome children.

Whether you’re planning a honeymoon, babymoon, family trip, or solo adventure, these are the best all-inclusive resorts for a Caribbean getaway.

Spice Island Beach Resort – Grenada

Location: Grand Anse Beach in St. George’s, Grenada

Grand Anse Beach in St. George’s, Grenada Rating: Five-star

Five-star Best Features: Location. Sits directly on white, powdery sand beaches. Guests can choose rooms with private swimming pools or plunge pools. Water and fitness activities on-site. Family-friendly with its Nutmeg Pod Activity Center for kids.

Spanning eight acres on Grenada’s incredible Gran Anse Beach, Spice Island Beach Resort is a year-round retreat that highlights the very best of Grenada. The resort features a white-sand shoreline, swaying palm trees, and an energy that inspires you to reset and recharge.

This Black-owned resort gives guests the gift of stepping away from their routine into one of its 64 luxury villa-style suites. Inside, you’ll find everything you need to forget your responsibilities and reconnect with your desires. Choose rooms that offer privacy through gardens, plunge pools, and private entrances. Other rooms will let you connect directly to the ocean.

Plenty of activities help you explore and unwind on property, including Sip N’ Paints, yoga, garden tours, and the Spice Fit Walk.

Secrets Wild Orchid – Jamaica

Location: Montego Bay

Montego Bay Rating: Five-star

Five-star Best Features: Guests at Secrets Wild Orchid have free-flow access to Secrets St. James next door, and Preferred Club guests can join the party at nearby Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa. Adults only.

Secrets Wild Orchid in Montego Bay, Jamaica, is a tropical retreat that feels like a slice of heaven. Inspired by Jamaica’s radiant surroundings, some of the best moments here are listening to the crashing waves while relaxing or taking in the sunsets.

The resort is on the larger side with its estimated 350 suites. Still, the resort offers space for every type of adult traveler, whether they want to be social or low-key. It’s ideal for vacationers who want a healthy mix of relaxation and adventure. Activities include windsurfing, snorkeling, scuba diving lessons, and shopping.

Jumby Bay Island – Antigua

Location: Northeast Coast of Antigua

Northeast Coast of Antigua Rating: Five-star

Five-star Best Features: Car-free (only accessible by catamaran ride), exclusivity, butler service, kid-friendly.

Located two miles off Antigua’s north coast, Jumby Island is an ultra-luxury 300-acre private island resort redefining the fully inclusive experience. From the moment you set foot on the island, you’ll experience what the staff calls “barefoot luxury,” with unrivaled Caribbean scenery and beaches you thought only existed in dreams.

Choose from three experiences: cottages, villas, and private estates. The cottages blend traditional Caribbean charm with contemporary beach house elegance. Each comes with an all-inclusive culinary experience across the island’s restaurants. Villas take the experience up a notch with a dedicated butler. The crème de la crème is the private estates, nearly all of which are oceanfront. These homes are worlds of their own with intuitive service from arrival to departure.

Baoase Luxury Resort – Curaçao

Location: Southern Coast of the Island

Southern Coast of the Island Rating: Five-star luxury resort

Five-star luxury resort Best Features: Boutique property, private plunge pool options, discreet butler service, sits below the hurricane belt. Kids are welcome and can customize activity programs upon request.

Baoase Luxury Resort in Curaçao is an all-inclusive sanctuary for the senses inspired by the serenity of Balinese culture. The resort’s philosophy is rooted in barefoot elegance and delivering an all-encompassing luxury experience. What makes Baoase a standout in the Caribbean is its intimate scale: just 23 rooms, suites, and private villas with direct beach access or private plunge pools. Its intimate setting delivers top-tier service you’ll feel long after your vacation ends.

Private Pool Villas offer a peaceful retreat surrounded by lush tropical gardens, designed for privacy and comfort. If you want a romantic getaway or to wake up to the sound of the beach each day, the Beachfront Pool Suites are a tropical oasis, with the perfect backdrop for unwinding and ultimate relaxation.

Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana – Dominican Republic

Location: Juanillo Beach – Cap Cana, Punta Cana

Juanillo Beach – Cap Cana, Punta Cana Rating: Five-star

Five-star Best Features: Diverse dining, activities, adults-only resort

Inspired by the beauty and culture of the Dominican Republic, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana is a sophisticated resort that offers ocean views, swim-up suites, and an underground spa. Guests return because the days and nights offer as much excitement and relaxation as they want, with no planning required. Spend your days between the beach, pools, water park, and fitness classes. The nights bring on live music and performances.

An on-site highlight is the Larimar Spa, inspired by natural caves, and blending stone, water, and light. Signature treatments incorporate mineral therapies, hydrotherapy, and heated quartz for a deeply restorative escape.

Le Blanc Cancun – Mexico

Location: Cancun’s Hotel Zone

Cancun’s Hotel Zone Rating: Five-star

Five-star Best Features: Butler service, free hydrotherapy circuit included in all-inclusive package, BVLGARI amenities, and jacuzzi in every room. Adults-only.

Situated on one of Mexico’s most beautiful beaches, Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun defies Cancun’s party reputation. This premier luxury, adults-only resort is a peaceful alternative to Cancun’s energetic nightlife, especially in Cancun’s Hotel Zone. Enjoy butler service, an included hydrotherapy spa, and some of Cancun’s best culinary options.

The spa offers more than a dozen treatment options, and its serene atmosphere prioritizes rest and rejuvenation.