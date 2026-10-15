The economic analysis of a six-page federal rule signed by Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy contains a sentence few airline passengers will likely read before their next delay. In the final rule published in the Federal Register on September 3, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) states that “the number of delays and cancellations for which air carriers provide amenities and compensation to consumers is expected to be reduced.” The department describes the value of those lost meal vouchers and hotel rooms as a transfer “from consumers back to air carriers.”

DOT also acknowledges it cannot estimate the size of that transfer because it has no visibility into how often the affected disruptions occur. The rule takes effect on October 19, about five weeks before Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel periods of the year at U.S. airports. Anyone booked on a holiday flight will travel under new federal definitions of what counts as an airline’s fault when a plane stays parked at the gate.

What Changes In Airline Delay Rules On October 19

Meal vouchers and hotel rooms that U.S. airlines provide during delays come from customer service commitments, not a general federal requirement to cover those expenses. DOT displays these commitments on its Airline Customer Service Dashboard, and they apply to disruptions within the carrier’s control. The airlines listed on DOT’s dashboard commit to providing meal vouchers for qualifying controllable delays of three hours or more, and all except Frontier promise hotel accommodations when a controllable disruption requires an overnight stay.

The October 19 rule carries out Section 511(b) of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, which became law in May 2024. That provision bars airlines from reporting 10 specific events under DOT’s “Air Carrier” delay category. The list includes unscheduled maintenance that cannot be deferred, such as repairs ordered under an airworthiness directive. It also covers aircraft damage from extreme weather or foreign object debris, cyberattacks on airlines that follow federal cybersecurity rules, medical emergencies that are not the carrier’s fault, and the removal of unruly passengers.

Delays tied to those events will go into a separate Section 511(b) category. The rule changes federal reporting requirements, but it does not automatically rewrite airline customer service contracts. Because carriers link their amenity pledges to controllable disruptions, passengers may no longer qualify for meal or hotel vouchers under those commitments in some of these cases, Business Travel News reports.

Erika Josefsson, a passenger rights expert at AirHelp, told Forbes Advisor that scheduled maintenance still counts as within an airline’s control. DOT’s final rule says unscheduled maintenance that occurs outside a scheduled maintenance program and cannot be deferred, including certain repairs required by an airworthiness directive, falls under the new exclusion.

Weather Delays, Refunds And What Airlines Still Owe Passengers

Weather-related delays already fall under DOT’s separate Extreme Weather reporting category, so the October 19 rule leaves their classification unchanged. Airlines generally have no federal obligation to cover meals or hotel accommodations when storms or air traffic control problems disrupt flights, although individual carriers may choose to assist. The new rule, however, addresses aircraft damaged by extreme weather, placing those incidents in the Section 511(b) category alongside other specified disruptions outside an airline’s control.

Passengers whose flight is canceled or significantly changed still qualify for a refund of the unused ticket if they decline the airline’s alternative, regardless of the cause. That protection comes from DOT’s 2024 refund rule. Passengers who accept a rebooked flight and travel generally do not qualify for a ticket refund. DOT’s rapid response account on X addressed the criticism on October 10. The post stated that “when airlines are responsible for a delay or cancellation, they have to provide compensation,” and pointed out that the 2024 FAA reauthorization passed by Congress created the 10 new scenarios outside an airline’s control.

The compensation mentioned in the post depends on the airline’s applicable commitments; federal law generally does not require cash compensation for domestic delays. The department’s dashboard states that DOT will hold airlines accountable for commitments they fail to keep. Passengers should contact the carrier first and then file a complaint with DOT if the airline’s response falls short.