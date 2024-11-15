A new study by Upgraded Points sheds light on a crucial aspect of holiday travel that could impact your plans: weather-related flight delays. This comprehensive analysis of data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics offers valuable insights for those looking to navigate the busy holiday travel period with minimal disruptions.

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) emerges as the most susceptible to weather-related delays during the holiday months of November through January. Here, a staggering 42.3% of flights experience weather-induced setbacks. Such problems make the airport a potential hotspot for travel disruptions. Travelers passing SFO should be vigilant and prepared for possible schedule changes.

East Coast Hubs, The Northwest And Northeast Face Similar Challenges

Not far behind SFO are two major East Coast airports. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) closely follows, with 42.1% of flights affected by weather delays. New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) rounds out the top three, with 38.3% of its flights impacted by inclement weather during the holiday season. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) complete the top five list of weather-delayed airports. SEA sees 38.1% of its flights affected, while BOS experiences delays in 31.3% of its operations.

In contrast to their northern counterparts, airports in milder climates tend to fare better when it comes to weather-related delays. Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) boasts the lowest rate of weather disruptions, with only 11% of flights affected. Other airports with favorable weather conditions include Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport (HOU), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Dallas Love Field (DAL), San Diego International Airport (SAN), and Miami International Airport (MIA).

Airlines Most Affected By Holiday Weather Delays

The study also reveals which airlines are most impacted by weather delays during the holiday rush. Alaska Airlines tops the list, with 30.2% of its flights experiencing weather-related delays. This high percentage is likely due to its major hubs being located in some of the most weather-affected airports, such as San Francisco and Seattle-Tacoma.

United Airlines follows closely behind, with 29.4% of flights delayed due to weather. Other airlines facing significant weather-related challenges include Allegiant Air (24.5%), Spirit Airlines (24.4%), and Delta Air Lines (22.6%). Conversely, Hawaiian Airlines experiences the least weather-related disruptions, with only 7.5% of its flights affected.